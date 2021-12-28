Despite the bizarre winter weather of the last few weeks — including frequent snow flurries and even the state of Minnesota's first December tornado — the Morehouse Park ice rinks are opening as they usually do.
For many, the opening of the rinks was a time to try something new or revisit something old.
For Donna Macht and her 7-year-old granddaughter, Christiana, it was both. Christiana, moving carefully with small steps across the ice, was skating for the very first time. Donna wasn't much more confident on the ice than Christiana was — it'd been 30 years since she'd set foot on it.
It was a different story for Stan Koslosky, a recent graduate of Owatonna High School who played ice hockey in school. For Koslosky, who had gathered at the rink with other friends home for the holidays, the opening of the rinks offered a chance to cut and weave around imagined opponents, whisking the puck into the net at high speeds.
Of course, as temperatures dip in the coming days, the Warsinski Chalet set alongside the rinks will offer a cozy respite to skaters having braced the chilly afternoon winds on the ice.
Built in 1964 and offered as a picnic shelter and meeting facility the rest of the year, the chalet might also be known to many as the place one is most likely to find Al Martin, who has been leasing the building from the city for close to 40 years. There, he rents skates and cross-country skis and sells concessions, joined by his 15-year-old granddaughter, Lily.
"We're kind of a family affair," he said.
While many things were closed last winter due to COVID-19, Martin said the rinks and chalet were some of the few places kept busy by an antsy, locked-down population looking for safe ways to enjoy their free time.
According to Martin, the cold weather will likely mean city staff can begin flooding the on-land rink to open up other skating spots, which should include the river, assuming the cold weather comes soon enough to thicken the ice over it. Though it was open last year, river skating was unavailable for two years before that due to heavy rainfall and warmer weather.
Other rinks at Morehouse Park will be opening throughout the week. River skating will open once the ice is determined to be safe.