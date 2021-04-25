Minimizer is nearing the end of a long road, and 18 months after breaking ground in Owatonna, the heavy-duty trucking company is operational and just about fully moved into its new facility.
“The entire team effort involved with making this a success is impressive and could not have happened without the commitment from everyone in all departments,” said Jim Richards, vice president of operations for parent company High Bar Brands.
Two molding machines and one robot are all that remain at the company’s old facility in Blooming Prairie. Richards says those last few pieces should be in place in Owatonna by mid-May.
“I think the most impressive thing about the whole move is that we set sales and shipping records throughout the course of it,” Richards said. “That’s amazing, and it’s a testament to the team we have in place, from sales, to operations, to administration, to customer service.”
The new 85,000-square foot facility on 13 acres in Owatonna’s industrial park brings Minimizer under one roof. Previously, the Tested & Tortured™ brand was spread across three campuses in Blooming Prairie.
“Having everyone in one facility really benefits efficiency of product flow,” Richards said. “This new set-up drastically reduces the time and space that product travels from raw material to order shipped.”
Richards also believes the move will considerably improve company communication.
“Communication flow in all areas – from daily work distribution to company vision communication – is significantly impacted in a positive way,” Richards said. “Employees now have better access to their supervisor, HR and other departments.”