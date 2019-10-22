OWATONNA — For the last year or so, Minnesota manufacturers have been daunted by the workforce shortage that is rapidly becoming a bigger obstacle each and every day.
As businesses boom and grow, such as Daikin’s Owatonna location that is scheduled to add 50 new jobs following their warehouse expansion, the shortage of workers continues to be the manufacturing industry’s number one concern.
On Monday night, however, during a Steele County Republican’s open forum, the keynote speaker with a vast and diverse background in politics shed light on what she believes to be the real problem behind the workforce shortage.
“It’s the invisible crisis,” said Annette Meeks, the founder and CEO of the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota. “I bring this up because the worker shortage is a big problem in Minnesota and it’s getting worse because of able-bodied men who voluntarily don’t work.”
Meeks, who is the former deputy chief of staff for U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich during his time in office, founded the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota in 2006. The foundation is considered a “conservative think tank” and is described by Meeks as an independent, non-profit, education and research organizations that “develops and actively advocates the principles of individual freedom, personal responsibility, economic freedom, and limited government.” Meeks also a member of the Minnesota’s Metropolitan Council and was the 2010 endorsed Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, running with gubernatorial candidate Tom Emmer.
During the open forum on Monday, which was held at the Owatonna VFW, Meeks described what she considers to be a “dependency crisis” in Minnesota and throughout the country that comes from men who are between the ages of 25 and 54 who are able-bodied and mentally healthy, but choose not to work.
“These are not folks who are disabled. These are not people with any mental impairments or any physical impairment. These are people who have taken themselves out of the workforce,” Meeks explained. “Some of them did that involuntarily during the Great Recession that we just had a decade ago, but they haven’t re-entered the workforce.”
According to Meeks, the number of men in the United States working today is slightly lower than the number of men working in 1940 at the end of the Great Depression. She stated that one in six men of prime working age currently have no paid work and nearly one in eight mean have taken themselves out of the workforce entirely and are not looking for work.
“You can’t put all this blame on Republicans or Democrats. It certainly is not the fault of the Obama administration. This has been happening slowly over three decades,” Meeks added. “It’s really a problem for our culture, our communities at large, and our families.”
“The death of work means the death of civic engagement, community participation and the death of our civil society as we have all known it growing up,” she continued. “Especially for those of us who grew up in smaller towns — we count on everybody to pull their weight and pull the wagon behind them. When there are too many people in the wagon, it becomes tougher for each of us to do our job in both our civic society and our workforce.”
Meeks further explained that part of the downward trend in labor force participation represents workers responding to disincentives to work. According to Meeks, substantial expansion of government benefit programs such as food stamps and Medicaid has led to reduced labor force participation because for some people the gains in income from work are forfeited through higher taxes and reduced benefits.
“We have created a welfare society that really should be a social safety net for those who cannot do what needs to be done,” Meeks said regarding government programs. “It should be there for people who need it the most, but with so many people taking advantage of the generous welfare system the money will evaporate a lot quicker.”
According to Meeks’ data, 324,000 able-bodied Minnesotans are currently enrolled in the state’s welfare program — double the number from 2013.
“If you need it we want it to be there, but if you don’t need it, we need to get those people back to work,” Meeks said. “It’s unsustainable and undesirable to have one in five Minnesotans not working and dependent upon our state government for their health insurance.”
Meeks said that now is the right time to make a change to the welfare system in Minnesota because there are more jobs than there are unemployed people in the state. She said that the state government should start by tightening the food stamp and Medicaid eligibility requirements as well as set up a way to verify assets of those who apply for the programs.
“We have developed a war on work, and that’s what I’m concerned about,” Meeks stated.
When asked by the People’s Press if the government should look into funding public programs similar to Steele County’s Boots to Work program, which helps residents re-enter the workforce by supplying steel-toed boots, Meeks said that the programs should be “left to flourish” on their own. She added that the only thing government should focus on doing is “incentivize work by making it so it’s not easier to not work.”
When Meeks concluded her presentation, there was an open discussion among the crowd that covered a variety of topics including socialism, student loan debt, affordable housing, and fraud.