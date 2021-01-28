The Blooming Prairie Ambulance Association recently put out a call to area businesses and residents to help fill the understaffed role of the emergency medical technician.
The association is composed of volunteer EMTs and relies on people willing to do the job. The association is requesting area businesses consider allowing their employees have time to take an EMT course and become certified to respond to medical calls during the work day. Blooming Prairie will pay for EMT certification training. Volunteer EMTs will complete 120 hours of class work to receive their license, according to the Blooming Prairie Ambulance Service.
“Every month the members continue their education by attending required training sessions, as well as extra additional training every year,” it stated.
In order to recertify as an EMT, each person must pass a written and practical exam every two years, in addition to be certified in CPR. EMTs are also required to accumulate 48 hours of credit every two years to recertify, according to the association.
Blooming Prairie City Administrator Andrew Langholz said the role is ideal for people who live or work in town. Volunteer EMTs would temporarily step away from their job to respond to emergencies. Those interested in becoming an EMT should call the city at 507-583-7573 or drop by City Hall (138 Highway Ave. S.) to get an application or to learn more.
“Unfortunately, we have had instances recently where we have had no one available for medical emergencies. In instances as these, ambulances from Owatonna, Austin, Ellendale and Hayfield have had to come to Blooming Prairie to respond since our local team is understaffed,” the association wrote in a Jan. 21 post.
However, calling on EMTs outside of the city means a longer wait for medical help and could be the difference between life and death.
While the association already has area businesses who have allowed their employees to respond to medical emergencies during the day, they’d still like to recruit more volunteer EMTs.
In November, Langholz told the Blooming Prairie City Council that the Ambulance Commission agreed to increase the retention incentive program payment from $25 per run to $35 per run retroactive to the second quarter of 2020 when the pandemic began to take off. The council approved the change to encourage EMTs to continue their service throughout the difficult and uncertain time.
Langholz also stated that prior to the November approval, the incentive program had been stagnant. Emergency calls generally take an hour or more to respond to, Langholz pointed out, further justifying the boost.