OWATONNA — Enrollment at St. Mary’s School in Owatonna begins Sunday, as do two nationwide initiatives — Catholic Schools Week and National School Choice Week, which are both held annually in late January.
The latter, National School Choice Week, is a campaign during which individual schools, homeschool groups and organizations host events that raise awareness about different education options. “[National School Choice Week] recognizes all K-12 options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling,” according to the initiative’s website.
In Owatonna, outside of ISD 761, there are two private schools — St. Mary’s and the Owatonna Christian School — and one public charter, CHOICE Technical Academy. Although the latter two don’t have anything set for National School Choice Week, St. Mary’s will be putting on an open house Sunday morning for families in order to kick off registration and Catholic Schools Week.
Samantha Bultsma, a teacher at CHOICE, said the school may still host an event for National School Choice Week, but noted it will definitely have an open house and student showcase in early March.
Located on the Pillsbury campus, CHOICE is a public charter school open to seventh- through 12th-graders. As such, there’s no cost to attend. The academy receives funding from the state and is subject to Minnesota education standards.
Founded in 2015, Bultsma said CHOICE is part of a small network of charters aimed at providing more learning options in rural Minnesota.
“We are project-based. Instead of going from class to class all day every day, students create their own projects and learn about the standards that they have to meet,” she explained, adding that the school’s parent organization, Technical Academies of Minnesota, currently also runs a school in Willmar.
“We are at 63 students right now,” she added, of the Owatonna charter’s enrollment. “When we opened, we had somewhere between 30 and 40 students.”
She also noted that truancy problems in the past have typically diminished the student body throughout the year, but that for the first time in recent months, numbers have stayed fairly steady since September.
Lynsey Hullopeter, marketing and enrollment coordinator at St. Mary’s School, said the longtime Catholic institution has had a couple abnormally large graduating classes in recent years but that its enrollment is also slowly starting to creep up to what it was.
“Our kindergarten through eighth-grade enrollment is 282, and with preschool we have 371 kids,” she explained, adding that roughly half of all preschool students end up staying with the program into later years.
“The vast majority of our new students in our kindergarten through eighth grade family are kindergartners that join and then stay. Although, this last year we did see a larger number of transfer students than we typically do,” added Hullopeter. “I’d say we remained pretty steady overall.”
In terms of enrollment, she noted that it remains open until classes are filled, and that preschool is typically the only age group that generates a waiting list prior to the school year starting.
In order to kick off registration for next fall, St. Mary’s is inviting families over Sunday for a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon, with an open house starting at 9:30 a.m. in the school gymnasium. There will then be preschool, kindergarten, and elementary and middle school tours starting at 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. respectively.
Families are asked to preregister for the event by going online to www.stmarys-owatonna.org/open-house, but will also be able to show up and sign in in person.