An Owatonna man is facing a felony drug charge after he allegedly sold nearly 25 grams of methamphetamine to confidential informants in summer 2020.
Chad Glenn Griffin, 41, was charged by summons Friday in Steele County District Court with one count of felony first-degree drug sale. The charge stems from an investigation that took place almost the entire month of June 2020.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit was contacted June 4, 2020, by a confidential informant who said they could purchase 3.5 grams of meth from Griffin for the price of $250. The informant reportedly was given buy funds and made the transaction at Griffin’s home in Owatonna. Court records show the agents weighed the clear bag containing a white crystalline-like substance provided by Griffin to the informant, totalling four grams and testing positive for methamphetamine.
Throughout the rest of the month, similar transactions allegedly took place with informants and Griffin, all at Griffins home. The transactions went as followed:
June 10, 2020, 3.5 grams for $250, total weight 4.3 grams;
June 23, 2020, seven grams for $500, total weight 7.9 grams;
June 26, 2020, seven grams for $500, total weight 8.6 grams.
During the transactions between the informants and Griffin, agents were able to listen and observe via a covert device, according to court documents.
The total weight of methamphetamine reportedly purchased from Griffin by informants in 30 days was 24.8 grams.
Griffin has a sordid criminal record, including felony convictions for fleeing a peace office, burglary and drug possession. A majority of his convictions took place in Waseca and Steele counties, dating back to 2011.
Griffin’s first court appearance is scheduled for April 7.