Now that Rice County has rebuffed Steele County’s proposal for a joint jail operation, Steele County commissioners are setting their sights on Waseca County for a jail partnership.
Steele County commissioners expressed interest Tuesday in continuing to seek a partner for the Detention Center in Owatonna, with commissioners saying it would be financially beneficial to both counties. The Steele County Board directed County Administrator Scott Golberg to request a meeting between Steele and Waseca commissioners to discuss whether Waseca County would be interested in jointly owning Steele County’s Detention Center.
The Detention Center has been a financial woe for Steele County for a number of years. It was constructed two decades ago to house inmates from the region, but now the county finds itself with too many open beds. It has been operating at a deficit in recent years. It has $3.9 million more expenses than revenue in Steele County’s 2021 budget and in 2020, expenses came in at $3.5 million more than revenue.
The Steele County Board's discussion came after the Rice County Board decided earlier in the day Tuesday to go it alone on a county jail, approving in a 3-2 vote to construct a new $49.2 million jail/law enforcement center on an undeveloped site in Faribault.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections has been threatening to turn Rice County’s main jail in downtown Faribault into a 90-day facility due to a lack of space and amenities. The DOC also said “no” to the prospect of a joint Rice-Steele venture at the Detention Center, although Steele commissioners took issue with the DOC’s assessment.
As Rice County commissioners considered Steele County’s proposal, the Northfield police chief has also raised concerns that transporting inmates to a jail in Owatonna would add time and cost to the transport, as well as cause some inmates to be unable to see regular visitors due to the distance.
Steele County Commissioner Greg Krueger noted in the board’s discussion Tuesday that Waseca County is in the same boat at Rice County when it comes to the DOC.
The DOC has also notified Waseca County that its recreation space is too small, according to the new state standard. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waseca County was discussing whether to construct a new judicial building that could house both the court space and the jail, said Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath. The jail would be about the same size as the existing jail, but it would have the space needed to meet the DOC’s standard, he said.
Milbrath said that Rice and Waseca counties were part of the original discussion more than 20 years ago to determine whether it was viable to create a regional jail facility. But Rice and Waseca determined that it wasn’t financially viable for them and they decided to keep their own county jails at that time, he said.
Steele County has floated the idea before for Waseca County to join its Detention Center. Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele in 2018 proposed that the two counties jointly use the Detention Center in Owatonna, but Milbrath opposed the idea and stopped using the Detention Center to house Waseca inmates in response.
Waseca County had often used Steele County's facility to house female inmates, and male inmates when it ran out of space.
Krueger proposed Steele County commissioners hold a work session to discuss what they want to propose to Waseca County because it's different from Rice County. Steele County’s proposal to Rice County included a $7 million buy-in, which could be paid in installments over a number of years, and then $2.1 million each from Rice and Steele counties annually to cover the Detention Center’s expenses. The total net value of assets at the facility is $14 million. Steele County commissioners were also open to a joint powers board overseeing the Detention Center.
If Steele County can’t find a neighboring county to partner with on the Detention Center, Golberg said he'll begin considering the Detention Center's operation options with Thiele and Jail Administrator Anthony Buttera. The county has completed a space study specifically on the jail, which determined that it has slightly more beds than needed, and the county is in the process of conducting a space study on all its facilities with the goal of ensuring facility use is efficient and meets the county’s needs. As part of the discussions, the idea has been proposed to move the Sheriff's Office and Community Corrections staff into the Detention Center.