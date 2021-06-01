After nearly eight months of talk, plans and anticipation, the work to bring a hotel to downtown Owatonna officially begins Thursday.
It will be a celebration, too, as the groundbreaking ceremony for three major downtown projects will coincide with the first Downtown Thursday event of the year.
Downtown Thursday is a monthly summer event that brings a night market to the streets of downtown Owatonna, featuring food, music, shopping and art on the first Thursday of every summer month. In the past, the event closes off a few blocks of Cedar Avenue to allow vendors and businesses to set up along the street and bring a “boulevard feel” to the event. The inaugural Downtown Thursday partnered with the 11@7 concert series in August 2018 and was such a success that the Owatonna MainStreet program decided to make it permanent.
MainStreet Director Shirley Schultz said following the success of the 2018 event she received an enormous amount of praise and gratitude that the community finally had something like this to offer and attract people to the downtown district. After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schultz said they are ready to come back bigger and better than ever.
“People are excited to come out,” Schultz said. “Everywhere you go these days you see people who say this is their first time going out again, and this event I think will be a good one to bring people back to normal.”
To try to help get back to normal, Schultz said Steele County Public Health will be partnering with HyVee to provide both the Johnson and Johnson and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at the event, allowing people to select which shot they would prefer. The tent will be set up around Central Park.
Typically occurring at Central Park and the 100 and 200 blocks of Cedar Avenue, Downtown Thursday will be working around the streetscape construction that is set to begin this month. Though they will not know for sure how the construction will impact the July and August events until after the city awards a bid, Schultz said event organizers are feeling pretty confident that they will have at least the 100 blocks available all summer.
“That talk has been that it takes about 45 days to finish one block,” Schultz said, adding that the city ensures the construction will go in phases and only one block will be worked on at a time. “They are starting with the 300 block in mid-June and they will go to the 200 block after that. Once we get to the 100 block it will likely be into the fall already.”
Schultz said the worst case scenario will simply mean they have to put things a little tighter around the park.
The first Downtown Thursday event will include the groundbreaking of the streetscape project, as well as the hotel project and apartment complex project on Pearl Street. Schultz said that following the 5 p.m. ceremony, those heading up each project will be available for questions from the public.
“I’m not sure if they’ll be there the whole time or not, but they will hang around for a while and I’m sure stay as long as people are asking questions,” Schultz said. “All of this is for downtown revitalization — to draw people back downtown and make them fall back in love with Owatonna.”
Streetscape
The streetscape project will consist of a total reconstruction for the 100-300 blocks of Cedar that will include widening the boulevard, increasing accessibility, updating ADA requirements and sewer utility replacement. The project is estimated to cost $4.5 million.
City Engineer Kyle Skov said the streetscape’s timeline will be for construction to begin in June, and for all the street service and sidewalks to be completed by the end of 2021. He added that amenities such as lighting, benches and landscaping will be completed in spring 2022.
Hotel
Developer Mac Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Real Estate Group, will be constructing a 106-unit Marriott Courtyard hotel that will redevelop the 200 block of Cedar. The project includes the total renovation of the buildings south of the alley that contain Old Town Bagels and the former Jerry’s building, as well as the demolition of the Flooring Frenzy building, the former Bishman Insurance building and a triplex on Pearl Street.
Apartments
In tandem with the hotel project, Hamilton will also be developing a 43-unit market rate apartment complex on the 100 block of East Pearl Street. Hamilton said he anticipates both projects will be completed and open to the public by June 2022.