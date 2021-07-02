An Owatonna man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman and preventing her from leaving a home or vehicle last week.
Klayton Ray Ament, 40, was charged last week in Steele County Court with second-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation, making terroristic threats, third-degree assault, two counts of domestic assault and false imprisonment — all felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched June 22 to 26th Street for a report of a physical assault. The caller reported witnessing a woman who was bleeding from her head, driving with the front hood of the vehicle opened and up before pulling over to the side of the road. When police arrived they reportedly observed blood coming from a cut on the top of the woman's head and a bandage wrapped around her right hand. An ambulance called to the scene transported the woman to Owatonna Hospital.
The victim told officers that she had pulled up to Ament's house the previous night when he allegedly reached through the driver's window and wrapped his arm around her neck and covered her face with his other hand so she couldn't breathe. Ament then allegedly pulled her out of the car and into his house. The next morning, the victim said she tried to leave the residence and Ament attacked her, dragging her into her vehicle and driving them out to the country. The victim said Ament was driving erratically and at one point was going 130 mph and saying that he would kill her family if he went to jail, according to the report.
During that altercation, the victim reported that she cut her hand on the vehicle's moonroof. Ament eventually dropped the victim off at the hospital, where she received stitches on her right hand, according to court documents.
After the victim was released from the hospital, she told police she walked to Ament's house to retrieve her vehicle. When she tried to leave, Ament allegedly threw a wrench at her, which hit her in the head. The victim got into her vehicle and drove away when her hood popped up.
The victim required more stitches for the injuries on her head.
Ament has previously been convicted for violating domestic abuse no contact orders in Rice County in 2019 and in Steele County in 2018.
Ament is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center. Bail without conditions has been set at $100,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for July 6.