A Faribault woman successfully had charges against her dropped that claimed she unlawfully cast two ballots during the 2020 general election.
Kieren Jaye Nystrom, 47, was charged in February in Rice County Court with unlawful voting, a felony. On Monday, Judge Karie Anderson granted the motion to dismiss that Nystrom’s attorney made in June. In the motion, the attorney wrote there is no probably cause to believe Nystrom committed the crime charged.
The motion states that Nystrom had mailed in her absentee ballot Sept. 23, 2020 but between the mail in date and Nov. 3 — Election Day — Nystrom moved to a new address in a different precinct. According to court documents, Nystrom checked the Minnesota Secretary of State website on Nov. 3 and saw her absentee ballot had not yet been received.
“[Nystrom] was advised to go to her new polling precinct and explain to the poll workers her absentee ballot had not been received,” the motion reads, stating Nystrom sought advice and guidance. “A poll worker told her she should re-register to vote and cast her ballot.”
The motion also states Nystrom testified that she never intended for her vote to be counted twice and that there is “no dispute of fact” that she believed her first vote was not captured or tallied.
In the state’s response to the motion to dismiss, Assistant Rice County Attorney Brian Mortenson wrote there “appears to be no dispute that the defendant voted twice in the same general election.” According to the brief, the state “need only prove the defendant voted more than once” in the same election.
In Anderson’s order, she wrote that it is “undisputed” that Nystrom intended her vote to count only once and that she sought advice both with the DFL Voters and at the polls with an election judge.
“The state’s reliance on the act alone does not provide sufficient probably cause for the matter to move forward,” Anderson wrote. “The court concludes that the crime is a specific intent crime and requires an element of mens rea, which is not established and cannot be established by the clear evidence gathered in the investigation and furthered by testimony herein.”
Nystrom was the second Faribault resident to be charged with a voting-related crime following the 2020 election. Kathleen Grace Holcomb, 52, was charged the day prior to Nystrom with a felony for allegedly voting while ineligible. According to the criminal complaint, Holcomb was placed on probation for up to three years in October 2019 in Brown County, but cast a ballot in 2020 in Faribault. Responding to questions from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Holcomb reportedly indicated that she had forgotten she wasn’t allowed to vote due to an “overwhelming” probation process.
Holcomb’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24.