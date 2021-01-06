Blooming Prairie, along with five of the six Zumbro Education District (ZED) members, has decided to move ahead with a new facility project that has been discussed for several years. Construction on the new facility may begin this year.
The ZED facility project would provide a combined area learning center for participating districts to hold their special education programming. The new building will also house ZED’s administrative office as well as its programs, South Campus and Transition 2 Success. ZED member districts include Blooming Prairie, Byron, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville, Triton and Pine Island, although Pine Island will not be a part of the agreement for the new facility.
ZED Executive Director Patrick Gordon reported that ZED had come to an agreement with the Pine Island school district about withdrawing its membership, according to November meeting minutes. The project has since resumed after being paused to work on the agreement. The financing part of the project will be conducted after Dec. 31, 2020.
Originally the cost would have been split between the seven districts, but will now be split six ways. Despite the departure of Pine Island, Blooming Prairie and its partners will not see an increase in the cost of the new facility, according to Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch. Bond rates had been projected at around 6% when ZED began looking at the building process. However, now the district will be able to sell its bonds for around 3% or less. The Blooming Prairie tax impact will be less than what the district had originally projected.
“There's going to be quite a cost savings because the bond rates are low at this time,” Staloch said.
The district has been discussing the project for nearly 10 years, as the current facility, located in Byron, needs to be updated.
“One of the buildings is also owned by the Byron Public Schools and they are going to be needing that space back at the beginning of the 2022 school year,” Staloch said.
The new facility will be built in Kasson and will continue to house the programs which ZED provides for Blooming Prairie schools. There are tentative plans to break ground this summer, Gordon said. Meanwhile, Staloch said the Blooming Prairie school district will continue to provide input as the project progresses.
Blooming Prairie school board will discuss the facility at their meeting at 5 p.m., Jan. 19.