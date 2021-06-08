After a year of being apart, one group of local professionals has decided to raise funds to support a community event that will bring families together for free.
The Southeast Minnesota Realtors (SEMR) Service Committee for the Owatonna area is pledging dollars raised in their current giving campaign to the movies in the park event provided by the city’s parks and recreation department. Ryan Gillespie, who heads up the local committee, said the group felt that this would be the perfect opportunity to bring people together again.
“When we would go to the movies in the park we would make it a whole family ordeal,” Gillespie said. “You can bring blankets and chairs, the kids are able to run around as we’re waiting for the movie to start and they get to see their friends from school during the summer break, it’s multi-generational with babies and grandparents, and it’s just a nice way to end the day.”
The giving campaign, which began in mid-May and will run throughout June, was sparked by the SEMR, a membership organization for realtors and lenders based out of Rochester. The organization develops and delivers programs, services and products to help their members succeed throughout the southeastern part of the state, Gillespie said, and often try to have their hubs in the different communities they serve engage and give back.
Earlier this year, Gillespie said a representative from SEMR contacted her about a new giving opportunity. SEMR pledges to match funds raised by local committees up to $10,000, allowing the committees themselves to pick the beneficiary.
“This is a much bigger step than we’ve taken in the past when it comes to serving our community,” Gillespie said. “It was wide open to us on who we would direct the funds to, which was really exciting.”
The local group knew they wanted to sponsor the free community event, but it would only take a small portion of their fundraising to do so. The group then identified Transitional Housing of Steele County as a second beneficiary to gift the rest of the funds raised.
“We would love for these funds to target helping homeless youth. I know they have kits they give out to kids in need at the middle school and high school and this could possible help support,” Gillespie said. “But we also trust them to find where the greatest need will be in their organization.”
Eric Brownlow, the association executive and government affairs director for SEMR, said the organization’s board of directors saw an opportunity to allow their members to help the communities they live in, work in and care about deeply.
“We have never don’t this before and it has been a massive undertaking in coordination, but we have loved every step of the way,” Brownlow said. “Each year, our local member services committees do things in support of their local communities, but we have never tried to all give at once nor have we ever offered matching funds.”
SEMR has pledged to match dollars up to $10,000 for the community service committees that include Owatonna, Albert Lea, Austin, Rochester and Winona.
As of Tuesday morning, the Owatonna SEMR Giving Campaign has raised $3,320. Gillespie said with the matching amount from SEMR that they already have enough to cover the movies in the park for the rest of the year as well as gift a sizeable donation to Transitional Housing. Additionally, Gillespie said most of the fundraising events they have done thus far have been primarily for the realtors and lenders who are members of SEMR, but anyone and everyone is invited to give.
Gillespie said several several businesses and individuals have supported this endeavor including HyVee, Cash Wise, Foremost Brewing, Profinium, Prime Garage Door, and Molly MacIntosh among many others.
The Owatonna committee is also planning a raffle for anyone in the community to partake in with details of the event to be made public soon. Gillespie said any local realtor or lender office will be able to assist in purchasing tickets.