Owatonna Community Education has been expanding its offerings for adult learners in recent years to couple English language instruction with workforce training.
Community Education is in the second year of a three-year Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education grant, administered by the Minnesota Department of Education Adult Basic Education (ABE), Community Education Director Deb McDermott-Johnson told the Owatonna School Board March 29.
The grant-funded program, called Southeast ABE-Owatonna, has been working to prepare adult English language learners for employment and post-secondary opportunities. Historically, the grant programming focused heavily on English language and civics. Today more emphasis is being placed on creating career pathways that lead to self sufficiency for students and integrating students into the local workforce. This additional emphasis for the grant ensures grant recipients are creating long-term impacts for their students.
“The (Department of Education) wants us to move beyond what I would call the ‘living language’ and move into academic instruction that will allow folks to move into sustainable employment,” McDermott-Johnson said.
Southeast ABE-Owatonna is working on creating a workforce development office, with the goal of staffing the space once the pandemic is over, according to McDermott-Johnson.
New initiatives through the program expand literacy beyond just the functional and into the academic realm. The ABE team has implemented workforce preparation activities and workforce training. They are starting to work with students on their job-seeking skills as well soft skills and expectations for certain worksites.
“What we have done is focus all of our grant on three hottest job markets in Owatonna and that is manufacturing, healthcare and construction. So we're trying to provide experiences to go along with that,” McDermott-Johnson said.
Southeast ABE-Owatonna hosts relevant mini labs, where students work with the tools and on the specific skills they may need in these types of fields. For example, a student can work with a toolkit, learning the difference between the various tools and what they are used for. According to McDermott-Johnson, students in this particular lab used the newly acquired skills to build a birdhouse. Larger lab projects were in the works before the pandemic halted much of the work.
“We believe that we're helping people find career pathways. We're starting very early on in language acquisition,” McDermott-Johnson said.
Another aspect of the program is workforce training such as internships and job shadowing. Southeast ABE-Owatonna is making the shift to integrate more of these workforce opportunities for its students. The move mirrors future grant funding criteria as more emphasis is placed on sustainable placement in the workforce and post-secondary.
Southeast ABE-Owatonna has also implemented the Interagency Navigation Team. According to McDermott-Johnson, students can move much quicker through the program if all agencies which work with the student -- whether that be a social worker, family advocate or court-appointed supervisor -- sit down as a team with the workforce development representative and the student to determine the student’s life goals.
There are 160 students enrolled in Southeast ABE-Owatonna with 67 students meeting what she calls “participant status." That number is down significantly because of the pandemic, according to McDermott-Johnson. Of the 67 students, three-quarters of those are English as a foreign language students.
Southeast ABE-Owatonna is hoping to pull together a mentorship service for students, although McDermott-Johnson says the service was slow to implement because of the pandemic. ABE students are often motivated to immerse themselves into the language in order to get the experience, she added. Despite the pandemic, students are still making progress and embracing online learning.
“We also are working very hard to deliver on the key components that we believe got us this grant so that we have a clean shot for another three years,” McDermott-Johnson said. “The work that's being done on Pathways at the high school is extremely exciting to us because it aligns completely with what we've been needing to do.”
McDermott-Johnson said she hopes the career pathways coursework can somehow be available to ABE students once the new high school is up and running. Superintendent Jeff Elstad shared in the vision of potentially marrying the career pathway program and opportunities for ABE students and explained that ABE is expanding beyond a diploma-equivalent program.
“I think we really shifted away from this program that is just sort of a graduate equivalent diploma program,” Elstad said. “We've shifted now to, diplomas is the basement level for us. We're going to go deeper with that because we want to get them to work skills and things that are necessary to help them be successful.”