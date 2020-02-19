OWATONNA — Director Erik Eitrheim calls “Once Upon a Mattress” the best musical you’ve never heard of, and he and his students are preparing to debut the production for local audiences this Thursday at Owatonna High School.
As opposed to the fall play, the ensemble for the winter show totals nearly 50 actors and a crew that has managed to construct a revolving set and an assortment of period pieces — helping transport viewers back to the 15th century for a retelling Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea.”
“When they were first building it, I kept calling it a big lazy Susan,” explained senior Elizabeth Borromeo, of the set. “There’s a wall in between — half of it shows the throne room and the other half is flat so we can change the setting.”
Borromeo plays Lady Larken, who finds herself in a tough spot when she falls in love with one of the kingdom’s knights and becomes pregnant. Because Prince Dauntless isn’t wed, no one in the realm is permitted to marry — which puts Larken and Sir Harry in a difficult situation.
Due to the queen’s intensive tests, no princess has yet been deemed good enough to wed Dauntless — until the arrival of Winnifred. In the Owatonna High School production, the role that gave Carol Burnett her start on Broadway is played by senior Kayla Mollenhauer, who said she went back and studied a lot of tape when crafting her portrayal.
“I had the struggle of not wanting to be Burnett, because this is such an iconic role for her. I wanted to be like her, but I didn’t want to be her,” she explained. “A lot of the choices she makes in the songs are different from how the music is written out, so I wanted to be sure to not make those exact choices.”
Mollenhauer said choir director Chris Harris was a big help in that respect, adding that another one of her challenges in the role was learning how to belt notes correctly. She described Winnifred as loud, explaining that she had to figure out ways to manage her voice so that she could do the performance for up to four days in a row.
“Basically the whole show, I’m running around,” she laughed. “It’s who Winnifred is as a character. She’s very much all over the place and likes to show it.”
Despite the largely comedic nature of the role, Mollenhauer added that the princess is also made compelling by her relatable moments. As an example, she mentioned the song “Happily Ever After,” where Winnifred wonders when she’ll get the perfect ending she feels so many other princesses have had — knowing that the queen has a test in store for her before she might be able to marry Dauntless.
As with Winnifred’s heartfelt moments, Borromeo said her character also brought a degree of complexity to the production.
“There are funny things that happen between her and Sir Harry, but it’s a bit serious because they also get into arguments,” said Borromeo. “It’s the queen’s test and their argument that adds the tension to the show.”
As with Mollenhauer, Borromeo has a significant presence in the production — something she noted was made possible by the unique nature of the script. “I think this one is really good at getting people on stage and giving them a moment,” she explained.
The number of more sizeable parts, in addition to the opportunities specifically for women, was one of the reasons Eitrheim said he looked into “Once Upon a Mattress” for the school’s winter musical.
“We knew that we had some very strong women in our group, so we wanted to pick something that was female-centric,” he explained. “It also has a lot of supporting characters in it, so there are a lot of chances for students to maybe get a role and develop into a leading actor in the future.”
In addition to the number of people in the cast, the drama department also collaborated closely with student musicians on bringing the show to life. Band Director Peter Guenther has been running the pit for the last few years, according to Eitrheim, and he and his students came together with the cast for the first joint rehearsal a couple weeks back.
“The ‘pit sit,’ as we call it, involves the students just standing next to the pit and singing with the orchestra,” Eitrheim explained, of this initial practice. “When we do our first orchestra run, that’s when the orchestra is sitting in the pit and we’re running the show at the same time.”
With the final dress rehearsal under their belts, Borromeo and Mollenhauer are looking forward to the two-weekend run — saying those who attend the show can expect a lot of laughs.
“Everyone’s been having so much fun with it,” said Borromeo. “It’s a lighthearted show, and it’s fun to be in a musical where you have the crowd laughing.”
Performances start Thursday night and run Feb. 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee this Sunday, Feb. 23, at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available online by searching “Owatonna High School” on www.showtix4u.com, or at the door one hour ahead of show time. Admission is $5 for students, $7 for adults and activity passes are accepted.