After two weeks of planning, Owatonna Public Schools’ bus routes have been mapped out.
A two-tiered system will allow buses to be at 50% capacity and social distancing between riders. Amanda Heilman, the district's director of finances and operations, gave an overview of how busing will work this year during Monday night’s school board meeting.
The first tier of buses will pick up secondary students along with riders living in the rural area of the district. The second will pick up elementary school students. Their day will start at 8:25 a.m. and end at 2:05 p.m. Elementary students will be picked up first and delivered home first, followed by the secondary students.
“As far as the day schedule for our secondary students, their day will remain the same as it was last year as far as start and end time," Heilman said. "It’ll just be the elementary that we had to adjust in order to make sure we get everyone to school safely…"
Minnesota Department of Health guidance states that due to the coronavirus, the number of people on school buses or transportation vehicles should be at half capacity at a maximum.
Letters will be sent by the end of the week to families who have requested and are eligible for transportation services with more information about their specific bus route.
Everyone riding school transportation must wear a face covering. Face coverings will be available for drivers and riders. Seating will be arranged to maintain 6 feet of distance between occupants when feasible. School transportation vehicles will be regularly cleaned and disinfected between routes with extra focus on frequently touched areas. If rider becomes sick during the day they will not be allowed to ride the bus home. The family will instead be contacted to arrange transportation home, according to the Owatonna Public Schools Safe Start Learning Plan.
If a driver falls ill after the morning pickup and drop off, they will not be permitted to drive the afternoon route.