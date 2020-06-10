Wendy Stephani could almost always tell when a book was right for one of her students.
Selecting from a library that lined the walls of her classroom, the longtime special education teacher had a knack for learning about teens’ interests and getting them excited to read by matching them up with a story they would enjoy. This was no small feat, considering that at the high school level, many still struggled with reading comprehension and had become disinterested in reading for fun.
Stephani, who's retiring after 30 years with the district, first at the junior high and then at Owatonna High School, will be remembered by colleagues for her passion and talent for reading intervention.
Science teacher Emily Leckner, who worked with Stephani to help students transition to high school through the Ninth Grade Academy program, attributed participants’ increased reading comprehension scores in large part to Stephani’s ability to equate books with enjoyment.
“She was amazing at reaching these kids who hated reading, who had never picked up a book in their life or were apathetic,” said Leckner. “She got just the right book in these kids’ hands.”
While Stephani always knew she wanted to be a teacher, her career as a special education instructor at the middle and high school level wasn’t what she initially envisioned.
“I was always going to be an elementary school teacher, that’s what I always dreamed of,” she recalled. “Then, when I was in high school, I heard about this new licensure possibility.”
Entering a growing field
In the late 1970s, the special education field was just beginning to take off thanks to help from new legislation which required accommodations for students with disabilities. She learned that she was able to become licensed in the field, and decided to study special education in addition to elementary education during her time at Winona State University.
“Initially, I thought it would make me more marketable. It was a lot harder to find a job back then, I was competing against hundreds of people for each position when I graduated from college,” she said.
However, as soon as she started in the classroom, she realized that it was also a career she was passionate about. Stephani joked that she just sort of fell into special education — and also ended up falling into secondary education, instead of her planned elementary route. After moving to the area with her husband, who had taken a job at Federated Insurance, her first job was at Waseca High School.
After five years as a Bluejay, Stephani planned to take some time away from the classroom to focus full-time on raising kids. However, the Owatonna Junior High principal knew about Stephani’s work and asked if she would be interested in a part-time role doing team teaching. She officially started with the district in 1989, continuing to work at the middle and high school level, where she said she enjoys the fact that learning feels like a partnership.
Team teaching, something she would do for a large part of her career, meant Stephani was partnered with a general education teacher to help supervise students’ learning. Ideally, this meant collaborating as closely as possible in and out of the classroom. And, although Stephani was a special education instructor, she ended up working with all students in the classrooms where she team taught so as not to single any child out.
Launching the ninth grade academy
Shortly after coming to the high school in 2005, Stephani helped start up the Ninth Grade Academy program. Working with a cohort of general education teachers, Stephani was responsible for helping oversee students’ freshman years and ensuring they were able to successfully make the transition and keep up their grades and test scores going into high school.
Students were initially selected for the academy based on their performance in eighth grade, and Stephani said one of the things that made that role so rewarding was the number of students she taught. “I was able to work with such a wide variety of kids,” she added.
In addition to helping teach students in the academy, Stephani volunteered with her colleagues to launch the program in Owatonna.
“I joke that we were the founding mothers, instead of the founding fathers, because really it was like we were creating a constitution for what we were going to do and how we were going to be,” said Leckner. “Wendy was truly the one that gave us the lens of, ‘OK, we have to make sure we bring this to the level of the kids and meet them where they are.’”
Leckner added that Stephani was always available for students who had questions, and often had a full supply of granola bars or other snacks at her desk for those who needed them.
"There is a softness to Wendy that the kids were drawn to. They could immediately sense that she was on their side and she was going be their advocate and get them what they needed," said Leckner. "After school, before school, during lunch — there really wasn’t a time that was off limits for kids to come and ask for help."
Fellow special education teacher Lori Peglow said Stephani’s dedication to connecting with students also extended to her relationships with colleagues. “She is always a good listener, and really cares about people beyond school,” she said. “She cares about what’s going on in their lives, and that makes people feel special.”
After the academy program disbanded, Stephani spent the last part of her career at Owatonna High School focused more directly on reading intervention. Reading more for pleasure, she said, helped give students the practice they needed to improve their reading comprehension and to decipher more difficult texts.
In her retirement, Stephani plans to stay in education to a certain extent — making trips to volunteer in her daughter’s classroom in the metro, and offering to help out colleagues closer to home, as well. In her free time, she said she is eager to travel more with her husband once he joins her in retirement — including frequent trips to the North Shore. And, of course, plenty of time for reading.