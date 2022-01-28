Perhaps one of the biggest unknowns in Owatonna is yet to be answered, with the timeline on what the local school district plans to do with the current high school being pushed back one month.
In November 2019, the community passed two bond referendum questions that directly impacted high school students in the Owatonna School District. The first was for a $112 million new high school campus to be constructed. The second question was to utilize $8 million to re-purpose the existing high school building and campus for district uses. The first question also allotted $3 million to be used toward the existing high school, which left a total of $11 million to repurpose the campus and structures.
At the end of last year, a 24-member Existing OHS Citizen’s Task Force was assembled to discuss ideas and make a recommendation on what to use the existing high school campus for. Two preliminary recommendations have come to light following several meetings by the task force, according to a Thursday press release.
The first recommendation is to consolidate the current district buildings on Bridge and Rose streets to the existing campus. The district would like to move district offices to the ‘C’ tower on the northwest corner of the building. This area would also be used for professional development meetings that are currently held at the Rose Street office. The district maintenance storage and shop would also migrate to the Ag Shop building near the tennis courts at the current high school.
The district would also seek to host gymnastics in the gymnasium space, which will provide ample space for gymnastics programs and spectators alike.
The second recommendation is to seek out partnerships with outside, private investors to redevelop other portions of the building and campus that would benefit the Owatonna community as a whole.
Bob Olson, district director of facilities, infrastructure and security, said the district is doing their due diligence in exhausting all options to offer the property up to renovate, restore or demolish. Throughout the last year, the district has been gathering input from the community on how the site should be used. Several of the ideas submitted via the Engage Owatonna website, however, didn’t align with the district’s mission and would require additional funding and outside partnerships.
“Lots of ideas came from the Engage Owatonna website,” Olson said. “But so far there hasn’t been much interest in the building with investors, which is what prompted the Task Force to send out a request for proposals.”
The Task Force issued a Request for Preliminary Proposals (RFPP) from developers. The document, which is available on the district website, gives a detailed overview of the existing building and surrounding campus.
There is also a list of criteria put forward by the Task Force for any potentially interested party to serve, along with the other information requested. The criteria includes that the project should be “financially responsible and consider leveraging a variety of funding types,” as well as benefit the community as a whole and be beneficial to the surrounding neighborhood.
“If there are no developers that come forward with an idea and financial backing, or if there are no requests for information, the committee will look at using the space for district purposes as outlined in question two of the referendum,” said Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
According to Elstad, at the request of the Task Force, the district will be actively seeking and contacting potential investors and developers that may be interested in the project.
It was initially anticipated the Task Force would be ready to submit their recommendation in February, but because one meeting was rescheduled due to weather, along with the emphasis in the search for investors, the group is now scheduled to have their final recommendations to the School Board during the March 14 work session. Shortly after, the School Board will make the final decision on how to proceed with planning to follow in the summer.
With plenty of time for bidding and contracting to take place, it is anticipated that any potential construction will begin in the summer 2023.