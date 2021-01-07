Washington Elementary School will be spending this year tackling two goals related to high quality teaching and learning, and creating a safe and caring community with a focus on equity.
Elementary staff presented their building goals for the new year at Monday night’s Owatonna School Board meeting. Teaching and learning coach Joni Harmsen and Washington Elementary Principal Beth Svenby, along with four other staff members presented their strategies for how they plan to meet their two set goals.
“We really don't ever carry more than two goals because we want to set two goals that we think we can be successful with and that we can focus on,” Svenby said.
The unprecedented year has the school's educators shying away from using growth norms because of the disruption to learning last spring and fall.
“So instead, we've kind of prioritized our formative assessments, our reading records in guided reading, and using those as tools for addressing learning gaps and measuring literacy growth this year,” Harmsen said.
The results from spring 2021’s FastBridge assessment will reveal just how successful the implementation of their strategies were. According to Harmsen their goal is to increase the percentage of students at low risk or very low risk in kindergarten and first grade from 54%, where the school was at in the fall, to 65% this spring. The second element of that goal is to increase second through fifth grade students from 62% to 75%. High risk students have the most need and very low risk students are students who don’t have any problems meeting grade level benchmarks.
There are a number of actions that the school is already taking to meet this teaching/learning goal. The school is planning on sticking with its core curriculum and focusing on curriculum timeline maps while responding to student needs, Harmsen said.
The elementary school has all staff complete coaching cycles which last four weeks, where Harmsen spends time planning with staff in a virtual setting. During collaboration days, educators review data or look at student behaviors and social/emotional needs as well as equity.
“The second goal focuses on our safe and caring community and equity foundation for the district, and it really just continues our work in embracing all students, a journey with equity is never complete, which is why we call it a journey,” Svenby said.
To develop a deeper understanding of equity and the impact of thought, perceptions and bias on the building’s occupants, the school has continued to engage in Courageous Conversations. Martina Wagner, the district’s English language coordinator, has been invited to staff meetings to help guide educators through the next step in having these difficult, but needed conversations.
“She has an element of expertise in an area that we need to be brought into our building to create a successful environment. We do use collaboration days as well and Martina does join us on our equity day,” Svenby said.
On collaboration day, Svenby meets weekly with every grade level for an hour, alongside Wagner, Harmsen, a school psychologist and an EL teacher to discuss student needs, create an action plan and designate who will follow up with the student to help them.
Paraprofessionals Connie Ratkowski and Julie Dunn and educational assistants Tom Munns and Gwen Pilcher were also at the meeting to share more specific details about their work to help students succeed regardless of the learning model they are in.
Pilcher chimed in first, highlighting a technique she uses with students which she called WIN, an acronym for What I Need. Students are divided up by skills that they need additional time and help with. Educational assistants then work with the small groups and encourage students as they work through the problems. For reading work, press interventions are used, where a group of two to six students are gathered. Educators can target specific skills, whether it's phonics or fluency, that the kids need in order to develop their reading skills.
Ratkowski mostly works with student behavior, helping them schedule out what they are supposed to be doing and where they are supposed to be throughout the day. Doing so allows students to mentally prepare for upcoming tasks throughout the day.
“While working with behaviors we have found that less words is actually more and to do that we use a lot of visuals with our students through each grade,” Ratkowski said.
One visual used often is the take a break card for students who are feeling overwhelmed. The card can be shown to the teacher to communicate nonverbally that they are going to take a break. It also prevents disruptions for the rest of the class, Ratkowski said.
For Dunn, the most important thing is to develop relationships with her students built on trust and consistency. To her, developing those relationships allows her to notice when students are struggling and help make accommodations for students to succeed.
Munns said his main focus is social emotional issues, and like Dunn, most of what he does is building relationships with students.
“I get there early most mornings, so this year is different with it being the COVID, but usually early to be there when the kids are arriving to be outside to spend time with them in a non-educational setting to work on those relationships and just to just be supportive of them,” Munns said.
Washington Elementary staff argue that developing these relationships help create a more inclusive and caring community and an environment where students feel comfortable asking for help if they need it.
Every school building's staff presents annually to the Owatonna School Board highlighting a few goals and what they are currently working on. School administrators will also discuss special programs going on in their building. More reports will be shared as the year progresses, wrapping up sometime in June, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad.