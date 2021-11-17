An Ellendale woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly bit another woman in the arm following a verbal argument.
Haylee Elizabeth Kremmin, 28, was charged Nov. 12 in Steele County District Court with two counts of felony domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that occured on Nov. 10.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic in Ellendale. The victim allegedly said she got in a verbal argument with Kremmin that morning and Kremmin took the victim’s phone. As the victim was trying to get her phone back, Kremmin reportedly bit the back of her left arm. The victim said Kremmin was throwing stuff and “wrecking” things during the argument, according to the report.
Deputies reported the home being in disarray and the bite on the victim’s arm, according to court documents.
Kremmin reportedly returned home and was arrested. According to the report, Kremmin began crying saying she “shouldn’t have done anything.”
Kremmin was previously convicted of two violations of a harassment restraining order in Steele County in 2019 and 2016.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9.