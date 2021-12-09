A Faribault man who crashed his car into a house while fleeing police last December has been sentenced to supervised probation, according to court records.
Mohamed Abdiaziz Ali, 20, was sentenced Tuesday in Rice County District Court to a stay of imposition to five years of supervised probation after being convicted of criminal vehicular operation, a felony. He was also sentenced to serve 20-day intervals at the Rice County Jail every December throughout his probation, though Judge Jeffrey Johnson ruled if the court receives a letter from probation stating Ali is in "substantial compliance" that the jail sentences will be stayed.
A stay of imposition occurs when a court accepts a plea of guilty, but does not impose a prison sentence. If Ali successfully completes the stay, the case will be discharged.
Ali pleaded guilty on Sept. 15. Per the plea agreement, three other felony charges of fleeing a peace office, terroristic threats, and assault of a peace officer were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2020, a Faribault officer observed Ali traveling in his vehicle at 50 mph in a 30-mph zone. Ali did not stop when the police officer attempted to pull him over, leading the officer on a motor vehicle chase that reached 80-mph in a residential area. Ali later crashed into a house at 128 Tower Place, damaging the home and knocking out a large window.
A woman and her two children were inside the home at the time of the crash, but were not injured.
A male passenger in Ali's vehicle was allegedly found hanging halfway from a door and not moving. He sustained a neck fracture and possible concussion. Ali asked for medical attention and was brought to the hospital, but refused to exit the squad car once there.
Once in the hospital room, Ali kicked hospital equipment and a Faribault detective and threatened the officer. Court documents state Ali later said he did not remember assaulting the officer or detective "because he had been intoxicated."
Per his plea agreement, any future DWI offenses Ali may commit will be prosecuted as a felony. Conditions of her probation include completing a DUI education class, attend a MADD impact panel and is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol. Ali is also ordered to write a letter of apology and perform 50 hours of community service over two years.