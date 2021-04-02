Approximately 37% of Rice County residents have reportedly received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as state health officials look to boost vaccination numbers, a step they say is needed to combat the spread of virus variants.
By the end of this week, 19,954 Rice County residents will have received at least one vaccine dose — 37.4%. Nearly 13,000 have completed the vaccine series — 24.3%. Within the county, nearly 90% of residents 65 and older have been vaccinated, and approximately 37.4% of all residents given at least one dose.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, in Steele County, 10,633 residents — 29% of the population — will have received at least one dose. According to MDH, 5,833 Steele County residents have completed the process.
Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said the vaccination rollout “is going well here.” Though she said there have been “variable quantities” of available vaccines, administrators have still focused on priority areas and are inviting employer groups — particularly manufacturing and processing companies — to be vaccinated before eventually inoculating the general public.
Through Friday, 98 deaths from the virus were reported in Rice County, with victims ranging in age from 24 to 104 years old. The average age of confirmed and probable deaths has been 80 years old. Of the 98 deaths, 64 have come in a long-term care center, 25 in private residences, and nine in prison. Through Friday in Steele County, only 12 deaths had been reported from the virus since last March.
Across the U.S., more than a dozen states, including Minnesota, opened vaccine eligibility to all adults this week amid a worrisome increase in virus cases and concerns about balancing supply and demand for the vaccines. Meanwhile, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week that she had a recurring feeling of “impending doom” about a potential fourth wave of infections after cases in the U.S. rose 10% over the last week.
The rapid expansion has fueled concerns that the number of eager vaccine seekers will far outstrip the available supply of shots, frustrating millions of newly eligible people who have waited since late last year for a chance to get an injection. Other officials have reportedly put their faith in a promised glut of vaccines and instead turned their attention to the next challenge: Pressing as many people as possible to get the shots so the nation can achieve herd immunity at the earliest opportunity.
According to the CDC, there are three vaccines authorized and recommended for use in the U.S.: Pfizer-BioNTech, which is thought to be 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection; Moderna’s version, which has show 94.1% effectiveness; and one produced by Johnson & Johnson, a single-shot process shown to be 66.3% effective in clinical trials.