After two long years the biggest celebration of the season returns to the Steele County Fairgrounds Aug. 17. And fair organizers are making sure they are welcomed with a splash.
Thanks to a local artist and her friends, the grandstand will finally have a matching set of barn quilts celebrating two milestones just in time for the return of the Steele County Free Fair.
This year's 10-foot-by-10-foot barn quilt, created by Naomi Jirele, was supposed to celebrate the fair's 150th anniversary in 2020. However, it was discovered recently that the first fair actually took place in October 1860 — making the fair more than 160 years old.
Jirele approached the board last year with an idea of another barn quilt for this special milestone, and agreed without hesitation. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that quilt wasn't able to be created at that time.
With the return of the county's largest community event in less than two weeks, Jirele was excited to start brainstorming ideas for the barn quilt. After submitting two designs to the fair board for approval, Jirele was happy to discover they had selected her favorite. For this particular design, Jirele said she was inspired by the iconic Ferris wheel.
"The star points give the effect of the inside of the Ferris wheel as you see the light go around, especially at night," Jirele said.
The fair board wanted the quilt colors to be red, white, blue and yellow — matching the colors of the barn quilt of the same size that Jirele made in 2018. The first quilt commemorated the 100th anniversary of the current fairgrounds.
For the creation process, Jirele got the design ready on graph paper and enlisted the help of longtime friend Helen Mrozek and her husband Pat, just as she had done three years ago.
"We probably couldn't have done it without Pat," Jirele laughed. "This is a very intricate design and he basically had to graph the entire board, connecting the lines where they needed to go."
Jirele says this was no easy task, taking up the bulk of the time to complete the project. Once all the lines had been mapped out and labeled, Jirele, Helen Mrozek and Keith Wohlenhaus began taping sections off and painting them one by one. Each section — painted with exterior house paint — has at least three coats to ensure the colors stay vibrant and pristine for many years to come.
Starting the project in June underneath the grandstand, the second barn quilt was completed on Wednesday and Jirele and her partners are excited to see their work hanging to the right of the grandstand ribbon. Fair Manager Scott Kozelka praised the team's dedication in creating this extraordinary work, especially during an exceedingly hot July.
"It's been nothing but amazing and it really puts another classy addition to our fair and to our grandstand," Kozelka said. "They've worked through the heat of the summer under the grandstand and it looks amazing."
There's no question of the many talented artists whose pieces grace the fairgrounds each year, and the arts is undoubtedly one of the many draws for people from across southern Minnesota and beyond to visit the fair. Jirele's barn quilts are no exception.
"We are so excited to get this project finished, hung and seen by all of the people who love attending the Steele County Fair," Jirele said with a laugh.