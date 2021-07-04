Smiling faces filled Blooming Prairie’s Victory Field on Sunday morning in celebration of the city’s largest annual event.
The 46-year-old traditional Fourth of July celebration draws in thousands. Emily Glaser, executive director of the city's Chamber of Commerce was told to expect at least 10,000 people over the course of the two-day celebration. The free community event was welcomed by the small-town community after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s event.
The fun began Saturday with an antique tractor show, pedal tractor pull, live music, Hula-Hoop and stick horse racing, and dances, among other activities. On Sunday, the annual celebration gained even more momentum with offering increased activities.
A Blooming Prairie Lions Club breakfast had residents rising bright and early. A fine arts fair, car show, trolley ride as well as a pickle- and pie-judging contest kept visitors in town. At Victory Field, kids ran around the inflatable obstacle course, threw basketballs into a bucket and tried their hand at a dunk tank. A new addition this year was the free pony rides.
Visitors who bought a celebration Fourth of July button, earned themselves a trolley ride between City Park and Victory Field, and a small discount on libations in the beer garden. Money raised from button sales go to defray costs for the annual firework display, scheduled later that night. Live entertainment and a frozen T-shirt contest were among other activities scheduled for Sunday evening.
Long before the parade started, residents were setting up lawn chairs and blankets claiming their spot along the parade route. With typically more than 125 participating units within the parade and hundreds of people already claiming their space, it's safe to say after a year of no parade, area residents were happy to see its return.