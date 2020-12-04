Following a call for help from the public, the Owatonna Police Department was able to identify a driver who was involved in a pedestrian-vehicle crash on Monday.
The driver called the police department after he saw information about the accident posted publicly online Friday morning, according to Capt. Jeffrey Mundale. Names of those involved in the accident have yet to be released, but the driver has been identified as a 40-year-old man from Owatonna.
Mundale said on Monday around 3 p.m., an 88-year-old Owatonna woman was taking her daily walk down 18th Street when she was struck by a truck in the South Cedar Avenue intersection. The truck was traveling west on 18th Street SE and attempting to make a left turn onto Cedar.
“We believe the driver was told by the person who was hit that they were fine and didn’t need help,” Mundale said, stating the driver had spoken to the victim but left before first responders had arrived. “It’s important to wait, especially after an incident like this with the significance of that accident of a large vehicle hitting a pedestrian – you just don’t know what the injuries could be.”
Whenever someone is involved in a crash, Mundale said it’s important to stop, share information with the other party, render aid if there are injuries and call 911. As a general rule of thumb, Mundale said parties should always report the crash to the police and wait for them to arrive before leaving the scene.
“It’s best to notify law enforcement in any case even so we can just respond to assist with sharing information,” Mundale said, noting involved parties should share names, contact numbers and insurance information. “We also will investigate the scene and make sure everything is up to date, that we don’t have any unlicensed drivers or impaired drivers.”
Witnesses to accidents are also encouraged to stop, render aid and give information
Mundale said he followed up with the victim’s husband on Friday, who reported his wife is a “tough lady” and resting up at home after being released from the hospital earlier.
With this incident, the pedestrian was crossing in a marked crosswalk and had the right-of-way to traffic. Mundale said whenever a person is out walking, they should only cross in marked crosswalks and still proceed with caution.
“Drivers need to yield to these pedestrians, but pedestrians can’t just go out into the crosswalk and expect traffic to stop without adequate time to respond,” Mundale said.
Heading into the winter months, Mundale said drivers need to start slowing down and providing more space between themselves as roads and intersections become slicker.
“Intersections are especially prone to slick spots as cars are idling and roads are melting and refreezing,” he said. “Breaking when approaching intersections – whether it be stop signs or lights – also increases the chance of creating ice because of sliding tires.”
Mundale added it is also important in the winter to clear all windows of frost before travel and to activate headlights during inclement weather.