An Owatonna man has been charged in Steele County Court after he allegedly broke into a stranger’s home while searching for his wife.
Jason David Curtis, 39, was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony first-degree burglary. He is also facing one gross misdemeanor charge of interfering with a 911 call and misdemeanor charges of fifth-degree assault and fourth-degree damaging property. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Vine Street East Monday night.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police received a call of a burglary in process. Court records show the caller stated someone was breaking into her home and that dispatch heard “lots of screaming” before the call was disconnected. When dispatch attempted to call back, a man reportedly answered and indicated he was looking for his wife.
When Owatonna officers and Steele County deputies arrived to the home, a man later identified as Curtis was located near the front door. According to the report, Curtis was walking through the broken glass door and had a small child with him.
The victim reportedly told police she was at home when she saw a small child outside on her porch. When she went to the door, Curtis, who was with the child, allegedly asked the victim who she was and said he was looking for his wife. After the victim locked the door, Curtis reportedly shattered the glass and said he wanted to search the house for his wife.
The victim said she has never met Curtis and does not know who his wife is, according to court documents.
Curtis is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center. Bail without conditions has been set at $10,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11.
In other court news:
A warrant for 35-year-old Shawn Christopher Wlaschin of Hugo, was issued July 30.
Wlaschin is facing one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told officers from the Austin Police Department that July 13, Wlaschin repeatedly hit her in the head while she was driving her car. Wlaschin allegedly had a knife on him and threatened to stab and kill the victim. The victim pulled into a mechanic’s garage and asked for help, but reportedly left before police arrived.
Wlaschin's criminal history includes multiple felony convictions for burglary and theft in Ramsey and Hennepin counties.
Wlaschin is currently in custody at the Mower County Jail on domestic assault by strangulation charges. Bail without conditions has been set at $50,000.