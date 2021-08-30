Librarians are tour-guides on the journey to knowledge, and Bonnie Krueger has been guiding hundreds of people on their book-finding missions at the Owatonna Public Library for more than 38 years. As of September 10th, she will be retiring and on to new adventures.
Despite knowing Krueger for only four years, Library Director Mark Blando describes her as the glue that has held the family together at the library.
"She is the heart and soul of the library." Blando said of Krueger, " We clicked from the very beginning and we are incredibly happy for her, but it is extremely sad to see her go."
Krueger discovered her love of books at an early age and realized she was destined to be a librarian when she was in 7th grade. She had the opportunity to help in the junior high school library in Merrill, Wisconsin, where she grew up. She spent her time shelving books and jacketing them. Krueger said the librarian at that time, Mrs. Brooks, told her she would be a librarian one day.
At her high school, there was a side course involving the library where Krueger learned the ins and outs of being a librarian and was able to work at the school library. Kreuger knew early on that she didn’t want to work in a school library – her goal was to be at a public library. For that she would need a master’s degree, so Krueger attended college at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and graduated with her master’s degree in library science in 1976.
She started working at the Marathon Country Public Library in Wausau, Wisconsin. Shortly thereafter she married her husband, Greg Krueger. In 1980, he was offered the opportunity to purchase the St. Clair’s for men store in Owatonna. Greg Krueger knew his wife had found her dream job, but this was a great opportunity for him as well. She knew there are libraries all over the country, so the couple decided to make the move.
At the time of the move, the Owatonna Public Library did not have any positions open, so Krueger began working at the courthouse. One Thursday in May in 1983, Krueger received a call from then-director, Graham Benoit, alerting her that there was finally a job opening for her and asked if she would be ready for work the following Monday.
She was hired to oversee the process of converting the analog method of running a library to digital. She was also tasked with coordinating and overseeing the other handful of individuals hired for this project.
“I was overseeing all of the data entry,” Krueger laughed. “Up until that point, I’d never touched a computer in my life. “
After this massive project was completed over the course of four months, Krueger was brought on as a librarian. She’s completed reference work, cataloged books and even partnered with Healthy Seniors and was responsible for delivering books to those who were homebound.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Krueger said. “But it’s time for a new chapter.”
Krueger said what she’s loved most about her time at the Owatonna Library is that no day is ever the same, people are always calling or coming in looking for something different. She will miss her coworkers and the public who have always been like a family to her.
Despite being surrounded by books every day, Krueger reports not being able to read as much as she’d like to. Having more time for reading suspense novels, romance and murder mystery – which are her favorite genres – is one thing she’s looking forward to after retirement. Krueger is also excited to be able to spend more time with her grandchildren who live in Wisconsin.
“I’m looking forward to being able to take advantage of all that is out there,” Krueger said.
At the behest of a library patron, Krueger has also began crafting a bucket list and is looking forward to the freedom to be able to have lunch with friends. For Krueger, retiring is bittersweet, and she admits that there is a slight fear or what retirement will be like. She doesn't intend to let that fear hold her back, though, and will continue adding to her bucket list as quickly as she’s able to check her goals off.