OWATONNA — Local coffee lovers can rejoice as another option for a morning caffeine fix is moving into town.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, council members took multiple steps — unanimously — to allow Caribou Coffee to establish a drive thru location at 621 W. Bridge Street. The company Growth Holdings, LLC, placed a request with the city to rezone the plot of land that currently holds a duplex from a R-3, Single and Two Family Residential, to B-2, Community Business District.
Because it would mean an ordinance change, the city council heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance for the rezoning during last week’s meeting. The second reading, and the final approval, will be heard at the council’s next regular meeting on Jan. 7.
The council also approved a conditional use permit to construct the 583-square foot building. A demolition permit will be issued as well to tear down the existing duplex that currently sits on the property. The conditional use permit is contingent upon the final approval of the rezoning and filling of the final plat.
“We are also requesting an additional right of way of 17-feet on front end of that plot,” said Troy Klecker, the community development director for the city “We do this in anticipation of Bridge Street potentially widening into a turn land. We actually did this on the strip mall to the west, as well. This is something that gives us enough room as development continues around Bridge Street.”
The west end of the strip mall next to the property currently houses Starbuck’s.
The new drive thru Caribou location will not impact the Caribou located on the north end of the city near Cabela’s.
“This will be a drive thru facility only, there is enough stack room there for 10 vehicles,” Klecker explained. “I know people are probably talking about how they are used to Starbucks and that situation there where there’s probably room for two or three vehicles before they are in the parking lot there. This facility will be the only business on site and will have that stack room for 10 vehicles so we shouldn’t have any of those issues there.”
A more concrete timeline for the coffee shop development will be known after the second reading of the rezoning ordinance is approved in January.