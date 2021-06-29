As the countdown to Independence Day turns from days to hours, Emily Glaser is both excited and anxious to see what the weekend will behold.
Though Glaser has lived in Blooming Prairie for three years, the new executive director of the local Chamber of Commerce has yet to experience the town’s beloved Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, the 46-year-old annual event that is dripping in small town charm and tradition.
“I have butterflies from head to toe,” Glaser said, admitting that since moving to town she has traveled every year over the summer holiday. “Everyone is telling me to expect at least 10,000 people to come out, so I guess we are going to quadruple the size of our town this weekend.”
Glaser is not the only person in town overflowing with eager anticipation as the entire community has started to prepare for the return of their biggest annual celebration. According to Glaser, shops have already started to shut down and people have been spending days preparing their yards for the two-day event.
“I haven’t seen anyone stake out or claim their spot along the parade route yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that started this week,” Glaser laughed.
In 2020, the event committee made the decision to cancel the celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though they held out hope as long as they could to host the prized parade, usually consisting of more than 125 participating units, the decision ultimately was made to keep the public safe – both those who live in Blooming Prairie and the thousands of visitors that come out each year.
This year, however, Glaser said the entire community is ready to bring the celebration back just as everyone remembers.
“We are old fashioned so we like to stick to tradition as closely as we can,” Glaser said, noting the antique tractor show, classic car show, and plethora of free kids activities that are scheduled to return. “How established we are in our traditions and the value of keeping things as they were to some extent I think really puts us on the map during the Fourth.”
Though the event will remain loyal to tradition, Glaser said the committee does want to keep things new and exciting as well. Sticking with the small town, old-timey flare of the event, Glaser said the new addition to the weekend this year will be pony rides on Sunday morning at Victory Field.
“I know my daughter is going to be so excited about those pony rides,” Glaser said. “We will probably end up spending our entire morning there.”
Sponsored by Eagle Prairie Insurance, the pony rides will also be free for participants. In fact, everything at the celebration is free with the exception of two things: trolley rides on Sunday and the beer served in the City Park beer gardens.
But – if participants purchase a $3 celebration button, Glaser said there are major perks.
“The trolley rides between City Park and Victory Field will be free if you purchase a button, and the beer in the beer gardens will be $0.50 off,” Glaser said. “All proceeds from the buttons will go directly back into our fireworks display, too.”
Buttons can be purchased at any of the Main Street businesses, at the Servicemen’s Club, at Vandal’s Family Market and at the beer garden during the event.
Whether someone has been coming to the Old Fashioned Fourth of July in Blooming Prairie for their entire life or if they are first timers like Glaser, they are certain to be enchanted by the small town, family friendly charm that the community proudly brings each year.
“Everyone is going to have a smile on and you’re going to want to come back next year,” Glaser said.