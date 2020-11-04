State Rep. Peggy Bennett will see a fourth term representing District 27A as she secures 62% of the votes over challenger Thomas Martinez.
The Republican from Albert Lea was first elected in 2014 and most recently served on the Minnesota House Education Committee. With 50 of 51 precincts in the district reporting by 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, Bennett had received 12,555 votes to Martinez's 7,443.
The district Bennett represents includes the city of Blooming Prairie. Bennett received 654 votes from her only precinct in Steele County, with her challenger receiving 396.
Martinez, a Democrat from Hayward, prioritized affordable healthcare, quality education, and child care during his campaign.