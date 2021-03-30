There are many paths to recovery, but getting there is sometimes the hardest part.
That is why in Rice County, the Opioid Response Project puts an emphasis on meeting people with addiction where they’re at in their own personal journey. Jessica Bakken, the coordinator for the project’s Mobile Opioid Support Team (MOST), said this is a crucial part of the process when it comes to building rapport and trust with clients.
“I really believe in meeting the person where they are at versus trying to get them to go somewhere they might not be ready to go,” Bakken said.
In 2019, the most recent year figures are available, 49,860 people died in the U.S. from an opioid overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that between August 2019 and July 2020, there were 61,297 opioid overdose deaths.
The problem is also local. So far this year, there have already been numerous opioid overdoses in the area, including four Steele County residents who have survived overdoses of heroin, Oxycodone and fentanyl. Rice County has recorded seven opioid overdoses already in 2021, two of which were fatal.
However, that number could have been greater if it wasn’t for Bakken and her team.
Since the end of 2019, MOST has been able to connect with more than 80 individuals in Rice County with opioid use disorder. The patient-centered team helps individuals using or in recovery by providing support and connections to community resources that range from emergency funding for housing to harm reduction or medication assisted treatment.
Ashley Anderson, the director of collaborative health projects at Healthy Community Initiative in Northfield, said the project began when a group of community leaders came together to discuss the ongoing concern of opioid overdoses in the area.
“It was determined that the number of opioid overdoses was not declining despite efforts,” said Anderson, adding that the community leaders decided to double down on those efforts to make a bigger impact. “We started with a series of conversations with stakeholders and asked about barriers individuals face. We asked people to dream about what could make a difference locally.”
Anderson said from those conversations a few themes emerged, yet they all seemed to center around the same idea: remove any and all barriers that may prevent someone from seeking treatment.
“The barriers individuals face are so unique and different for each person,” Anderson said. In order to overcome these barriers, the project took on a community partnership approach. In essence, the team works as a funnel to connect people to the resources they need to help them along their journey.
The collaborative effort is a joint effort between a wide variety of organizations including the Healthy Community Initiative, Three Rivers Community Action, Family Services Collaborative, Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition, Rice County Community Corrections, Rice County Public Health, Rice County Social Services, and local school districts. Funded through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and the Minnesota Department of Health, MOST provides a “choice” for opioid users as opposed to a stringent program. According to Bakken, that is a vital key to unlocking lasting success.
Abstinence vs. harm reduction
“We would love for everyone to be abstinent-based, but that’s not the road for everyone and it’s just not always their path,” Bakken said. “We all have different paths and there can be a lot of stigma or judgment in certain communities if you’re not choosing abstinence, but this is based on self-determination and meeting people where they are at and I just want more people to know that.”
While abstinence-based programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous are a bit better known, Director of Clinical Care and certified nurse practitioner at HealthFinders-Faribault Emily Carroll said medical assisted treatment – or MAT – is one of the most effective tools in treating opioid use disorder.
“I’ve seen incredible transformations in how people feel and what they see in their future when they’ve been successful with MAT,” Carroll said. “And that is our aim – to make it successful for people and figure out how to make it work for them.”
Carroll is one of four health professionals in Rice County who can prescribe suboxone and/or buprenorphine, drugs used to treat opioid use disorders and addiction. While the drugs are not dangerous, Carroll said the problem falls in that they are highly regulated.
“We need to have a special waiver from the [Drug Enforcement Administration] in order to prescribe them and it takes some extra training – though the training is not difficult and is quite helpful,” Carroll said. “It’s also a stepped process, so all providers start with a 30 patient limit.”
Both Carroll and another HealthFinders professional have a 100-patient limit, working toward the maximum of 250 patients. Northfield Hospital + Clinics Opiate Agonist Therapy Clinic in Lonsdale also has a provider that provides this specific treatment option. The Lonsdale location was the only option when the Rice County project first launched, and Carroll said they have since been able to expand access to MAT by up to 40% across the county since.
Nightmare of withdrawal
Bakken and Carroll said they believe that one of the reasons MAT can be such a successful option for opioid users is because of the overall fear of withdrawal. Bakken said specifically when it comes to fentanyl, the pain that comes with the withdrawal is unreal.
“It’s just baffling how bad it is,” Bakken said, recalling anecdotes from her clients about their own withdrawals or watching others go through the withdrawal. “It’s like a horror story.”
Bakken said users are genuinely afraid of withdrawal and that the fear can often prolong their process of getting off opioids, but that is precisely why MOST is here and waiting for them.
“It’s really difficult but that’s what we’re here for,” Bakken said, adding that sometimes it takes up to a year for a person to finally respond to her contacts before they are ready to move forward. “We can connect you with a provider, get you into a clinic, get you treatment, whatever you need.”
Whether MOST has helped address the main problem that originally ignited the project – the continuous stream of opioid overdoses in Rice County – Bakken said it is hard to know for sure, but that she knows the impact they are making is real and crucial.
“How many people are starting their addiction versus how many people are getting better, that I don’t know,” Bakken said. “But I see the impact of this program all the time - it has definitely impacted this community for the better.”