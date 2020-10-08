A woman who pleaded guilty to killing her boyfriend with the aid of her father and sister, burying him, digging him up and dismembering his remains, and then reburying him, was sentenced to the maximum punishment last week in West Virginia’s McDowell County Circuit Court.
Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minn., pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in the February 2019 death of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Owatonna. The father of six had last made contact with his family earlier in the month of his death, but he later was declared missing by the mother of his teenaged children in Owatonna. The family was notified on Sept. 24, 2019, that his remains had been located in a shallow grave in West Virginia.
McClure was sentenced on Oct. 1 to 40 years in prison, the maximum sentencing for second-degree murder.
Amanda McClure’s father, Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., was sentenced to life without parole for the crime in August. Her sister, Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, N.C., is also facing first-degree murder charges in connection with McGuire’s death.
During his sentencing hearing, Larry McClure testified that McGuire bought a bottle of wine for Valentine’s Day. He then said that McGuire was struck in the head with the wine bottle, tied up, injected with liquid methamphetamine and later strangled.
“A black garbage bag was wrapped around his head by Amanda,” Larry McClure said. “Anna strangled him … I held him.”
McClure said the torture began on Thursday, Feb. 14, and lasted through Saturday.
A criminal complaint obtained by the People’s Press in November 2019 revealed an incestuous relationship between Larry McClure and his daughter Amanda. According to court documents, Larry and Amanda McClure traveled across the state line and were married three weeks after the murder took place.
Following the discovery of McGuire’s body, his oldest child – Justice McGuire of Owatonna – described her father as someone who “truly loved everyone” and “always wanted to make sure everyone had a spot in his life.”
Samantha Perry from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph contributed to this article.