A new location for motorists to fuel up is coming to town – this time with built-in perks at the pumps.
Coborn’s Inc., parent company of Cash Wise in Owatonna, has proposed adding a new 24-hour pay-at-the-pump fuel kiosk in the northwest corner of the store's existing parking lot. The Owatonna City Council unanimously approved the company’s conditional use permit to construct the pumps and canopy during its regular meeting on Tuesday night.
According to Kyle Higdem, the vice president of Swan Cos., developer for the project, the kiosk will be a standard metal framed structure with four fuel dispenser islands, trash cans and window washing “buckets” attached to the canopy columns. Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker said that the kiosk will end up eliminating some of the parking spaces in the lot, but that the number is minimal.
“It will remove about 20 spaces, but they have more than enough to accommodate their store,” Klecker said at the council meeting. With the removal of the 20 stalls, the store will still have 42 stalls over the requirement as well as space to add an additional 20 parking stalls in the future if needed.
Klecker said that the kiosk will only have a pay-at-the-pump option and that there will be no attendant station for the facility.
The section of the parking lot that has been marked for the project is currently part of two plats, and there are numerous parcels currently on the property that include property lines that run through the main building. As a part of the overall project, the city required that the property be replatted. The applicant will replat the property prior to a certificate of occupancy being issued on the gas canopy, allowing usage of the facility.
As well as being an additional 24-hour fueling option for the community, Higdem said that this will also allow Cash Wise customers in Owatonna to take advantage of the Coborn’s Fuel Rewards program. The program allows customers to collect money toward a fuel purchase through qualifying items purchased in the grocery store. Fuel Rewards expire 30 days from the date they are earned and can be redeemed at any level.
During the city Planning Commission’s public hearing regarding the project on July 14, Commission member Mark Wilson asked Higdem if there were any plans to change the 24-foot driveway for the parking lot that the kiosk would be constructed near. Higdem said there is not.
According to Community Development Manager Greg Kruschke there is a 24-foot minimum for two-way traffic.
CashWise has not announced a tentative completion date for the project.