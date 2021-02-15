For the ninth consecutive year, the city of Owatonna has been recognized for the hard and diligent work put in by the finance department.
Earlier this month, the city was informed that Finance Director Rhonda Moen and the finance department have once again received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. This certificate is considered the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
“This award reflects the hard work and dedication Rhonda and her staff have to their work,” said City Administrator Kris Busse. “This award is the gold standard for excellence and transparency of financial reports.”
The award recognized the comprehensive annual financial report for the 2019 fiscal year. According to a news release from GFOA, the report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
“Rhonda has always been very talented in explaining complex financial information in an easy to follow manner,” Busse said. “I am proud of her and this achievement and so pleased she is our finance director.”