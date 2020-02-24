WASECA — Nicole Matson was able to start Saturday’s CaringBridge post on a positive note, wishing readers a “Happy Arik Matson Day!”
As sister-in-law of Waseca Police Department Officer Arik Matson, who was gravely wounded last month while responding to a call, Nicole has been providing updates on the 32-year-old’s recovery via the online journaling platform. On Valentine’s Day, she posted that he was able to walk almost 50 feet with assistance from physical therapists.
Matson was shot in the head Jan. 6 and underwent multiple surgeries at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale before being transferred to a longer-term acute care facility late last month. In addition to taking his first steps, the officer also had a temporary tracheotomy — a tube inserted directly into the windpipe — removed and is starting to get his speech back.
According to a Feb. 20 press release from the Senate Republican Communications Department, Senator John Jasinski, R-Faribault, whose district includes most of Steele County as well as Waseca, and Senate President Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, introduced a resolution late last week calling for Feb. 22 to be recognized as Officer Arik Matson Day across Minnesota.
According to the release, “The day would not only honor Officer Matson, but all Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders who risk their lives each day in service of their community. The date was chosen in honor of the Waseca police officer’s badge number, 222.”
The idea was first brought to the senators by Matson’s uncle and Winona resident Gary Langerud. The Waseca County News reported Feb. 20 that the Waseca City Council and Mayor Roy Srp also proclaimed this past Saturday as Officer Arik Matson Day.
On the day itself, Nicole wrote that Matson continued to work on walking with his therapists, even leading a parade.
“We played parade music as he walked with his therapists this morning and he waved his [flag] and danced a little,” she added. “He completed his longest assisted walk today and is pumped to have steak for dinner.”
She added that Matson continues to practice hand eye coordination with occupational therapy staff, and is working with speech therapists on memory and speaking. She noted that he’s even been making jokes in the past few days.
A GoFundMe page set up by family friend Abbey Hullopeter to help cover medical and day-to-day expenses for Matson, his wife and two young daughters continues to bring in regular donations and is now at nearly $200,000 of its $250,000. It can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/arik-matson-family.