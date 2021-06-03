After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Spay Neuter Assistance Program – known as MN SNAP – mobile vet clinic is set to hit the road again beginning in July, with one of its first stops being Owatonna.
The first of three low-income spay/neuter clinics provided by MN SNAP and the Steele County Humane Society will take place on July 10. SCHS Board Member Liane Peterson said due to the overwhelming popularity of the clinics in years past, MN SNAP has agreed to come back to the area multiple times to provide their services.
“I hate to say this, but we have had to turn animals away in the past because we can only take so many in one day,” Peterson said. “We are very fortunate to be able to get MN SNAP to come down in July, October and November.”
The clinic provided by MN SNAP is specifically targeted at those who are restricted by their financial situation. Peterson said participants must qualify and provide proof of low income or federal assistance. The services provided by the clinics are then at a lower rate than they would be at a typical veterinarian practice or animal hospital.
Aside from the spay and neuter program, MN SNAP will also be providing necessary vaccinations for cats and dogs as well as microchipping the pets at a reduced rate of only $20. Peterson said people would be alarmed to learn how many lost pets are reunited with their owners solely because they were microchipped.
“It is a great service that they are providing,” Peterson said.
Peterson said the mission of MN SNAP is to help end the suffering and death of animals due to overpopulation, an issue that occurs in Steele County. Currently in the middle of what Peterson calls “kitten season,” volunteers with the humane society are seeing an overabundance of kittens this year with no one to care for them. Ultimately, these kittens will grow into adult cats and then produce more kittens that are also without a home and proper care.
“It is just better for the animal,” Peterson said about getting pets spayed or neutered. “If you have outside animals or animals that go inside-outside, this option is better when looking at the overpopulation we have. It’s just nice to have them fixed because we already have so many stray animals out there.”
Helping with the overpopulation of stray or feral cats and dogs in Steele County is crucial, Peterson said, specifically because the humane society is still a strictly foster-home service for the pets they take in and try to adopt out. The overpopulation is on the verge of overwhelming the volunteers, though hopefully not for too long.
“We are still fundraising for our new shelter – it’s like everybody that had to put everything on hold during COVID – we had several things lined up including a shelter campaign kickoff that we had to postpone,” Peterson said. “We are now looking at setting up that kickoff, but we are hopeful that if all goes well we will see some digging start next spring.”
The SCHS has already purchased the land next to the dog park in Owatonna as their future shelter site.