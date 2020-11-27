It should come as no surprise that some Owatonna students have decided to find alternative means of learning this year, however the decrease in enrollment is not as bad as officials were expecting.
Amanda Heilman, director of finance and operations for the district, updated the Owatonna School Board Monday on the district’s enrollment numbers, class sizes, open enrollment numbers and projected future enrollment.
Enrollment across the elementary level shows average class sizes between the 17.5 to 28.67 students per class.
“I’m pleased to say that we still continue to have no hot spots K-5 as we are taking a look at our class sizes and our population per school,” Heilman said.
The pandemic made planning for class sizes this fall even more difficult as some students chose full-time distance learning while others were learning in person.
When planning, the district had to keep in mind that they may need to switch models at any point in time and make sure they were meeting the capacity restrictions set due to the pandemic.
Heilman explained some further distributions throughout the elementary schools. A total of 19.1% of elementary school students receive special education services and around 10.7% of elementary students are receiving English learner services.
“Around 42.1% of K-5 students qualify for free and reduced lunches,” Heilman said.
A closer look at the distribution shows a higher percentage of students who qualify at Wilson Elementary, which sits at 64.2%, followed by McKinley at 44%, Washington (including Montessori) at 34.3% and Lincoln at 29.3%.
Heilman pointed out that the district has about 150 students who qualified for free and reduced lunches last year, but have not applied this year. This means about $400,000 is lost in revenue to the district, Heilman says.
“We’ve been doing a lot of outreach to families to try and get them to understand that this just isn’t about free meals, it’s about funding that comes to the schools to help support social workers, to help support this extra needed reading, math interventions that we are doing within our schools,” Heilman said.
The middle school has an average class size of 29.5, which is around the district’s goal of between 28 and 30. As for the high school, the district is a little below their target of 28 to 30. The current average class size for the high school is 23.7.
“As we take a look at open enrollment, this year you can see the last few years we’ve been between 40 and 50 open enrollment going out of the district as a net loss and we did gain a little bit back this year,” Heilman said. “As you can see in 2021 right now we’re sitting at a negative 20. However, when we take a look to see what’s going on with the nonpublic realm, we can see that everything remained very consistent from year to year with the exception of the home schools.”
Last year, the district had 94 students lost to homeschooling, this year the district lost 173 students.
The decreases in enrollment could impact the district’s future overall funding.
“One of the things that we have requested of our Legislature is to look at the previous year’s enrollment and actually two years prior to average out our enrollment knowing that we are one district and many, many districts have lost enrollment to home school or other online academies and things like that,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said.
Even with all of the uncertainty the pandemic has caused, Owatonna schools aren’t that far off from their expected enrollment this year.
“We’re about 50 students lower than we had anticipated when we projected for our preliminary budget,” Heilman said.
This is much better than some of the other Big Nine districts, some of which are seeing between 150 to 300 students lower than they were anticipating, according to Heilman.
Heilman said she anticipates the students who left because of the distance learning model and the pandemic will return when regular schooling resumes. Even with those students projected to return, the average daily membership over the next five years will remain “relatively flat” with a slight decrease in enrollment.
“We know that birth rates have been declining in our county, so we know that we are going to see smaller kindergarten class sizes,” Heilman said, adding that as the larger senior classes graduate they are being replaced by smaller classes coming in.
These projections use a modeling system which assumes that 70.4% of the children who are born at the area hospital are eventually going to attend Owatonna schools as they enter kindergarten. The percentage comes from a demographic study that was completed in 2018. Heilman said her office also tracks the number of births occurring at the hospital each year to confirm that the percentage is close. So far every year it has been very close to the projection, she says.