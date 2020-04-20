Hearing an update on distance learning in Owatonna at last week’s school board work session, officials wondered how this new system might impact learning after schools reopen.
In a few short weeks, families have mastered new computer programs to help their children with lessons, and teachers have become familiar with filming educational videos and giving feedback on assignments virtually. With a number of new tools now in the district’s tool belt, Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Krell said at the meeting that both teachers and administrators will be thinking about how this temporary “new normal” can inform classrooms after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
“We’ve learned so much in such a short amount of time — to go back to educating students the way we always have been would be a mistake on our part,” said Krell.
One potential change could grow out of this spring’s extended distance learning period is more hybrid courses going forward, especially at the high school level. These might involve students reporting to class in person a few days a week, communicating with teachers and then working virtually the other days.
While many students and teachers say it’s been tough not being able to interact face-to-face, Krell said she’s been hearing from some families that distance learning is also working well for their children in that it allows them to go more at their own pace.
“We want to be able to think about what we’ve learned through this process,” she said. “We’d like to survey parents and students at the beginning of May on what they’ve liked about distance learning and what the challenges have been.”
On a smaller scale, it could impact how assignments are turned in. Instead of handing over a paper copy, this may be able to happen more easily over Google Classroom as staff and students become increasingly familiar with the platform’s capabilities.
Ensuring access to devices
One barrier to implementing distance learning again on a large scale — especially on short notice, for example during a snow day — is the fact that the district isn’t one-to-one. What this means is that each students isn’t issued a personal device for educational purposes through the district, with the exception of teens at the Alternative Learning Center.
“The sustainability of being one-to-one is challenging,” said Krell. “It’s a big expense up front. Typically, districts that do that might have a technology levy that they would put into place. When it’s time to replace items, a lot of districts struggle to be able to maintain their number and level of devices.”
In order to send tablets and laptops home with students for this period of distance learning, Director of Technology and Innovation Mike Halverson said educators rounded up every shared device from all schools and were able to give one to each student in middle and high school.
For now, the district has also been able to send a device home to each elementary household, and Krell said staff have ordered more devices which are due later this week. First priority for these additional devices will be given to households with three or more children in elementary school, who may now all be sharing the same school-issued device. Initially, she added, this new shipment was planned for next year’s budget to replace some of the older, existing technology.
One-to-one in Blooming Prairie
In Blooming Prairie, Superintendent Chris Staloch said that his district has been one-to-one at the middle and high school level for seven years. Recently, voters also approved a levy effective this year for an additional $75,000 annually for a decade, to go toward technology.
In addition to the devices themselves, Staloch added that this money may be used to cover the costs of an internet connection and various software programs. “People think of technology as the devices we put into our kids’ hands, but it’s so much more,” he said.
Staloch added that a number of districts have gone one-to-one or discussed the possibility within the last 10 years, with part of the reason being the widespread use of technology in the workforce and in university settings.
As in Owatonna, Staloch said that his district had not done any distance learning up until this spring. However, he added that administrators had put a plan in place to start it this year if there were enough snow days. After two full days cancelled due to weather, he said the district would have been ready to put in place distance learning in order to meet its obligations with the state in terms of the number of student contact days necessary.
Ahead of possibly implementing distance learning during future school cancellations, Staloch — like Krell — added that these last few weeks have been an opportunity to learn and gather feedback from families and staff.
“The biggest learning piece is how much responsibility we put on parents as we move forward,” said Staloch. “Parents have busy lives, they’re working, they’re doing all of these things. The amount that we send out on a day-to-day basis with students to work on with parental oversight is important for us to keep in mind. We need to make sure we’re listening to parents and students.”
In Owatonna, Halverson added that not being one-to-one would again pose challenges in the future for distance learning during snow days — which tend to come up on short notice, without giving educators time to prepare and send the necessary materials home with their students.
With classes back in session and the devices again shared through the district, Halverson added it would be challenging to make sure all students had the technology they need and continued learning in an equitable way during last-minute cancellations.
“This has definitely opened a lot of people’s eyes on what is possible — and that may help shift people’s mindsets — but right now, with the budget we have, it wouldn’t be able to happen,” he said.