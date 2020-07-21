While many sports have been put on hold due to the coronavirus, the Owatonna Fishing Team has found a way to continue casting while remaining safe.
This year as the team prepares to hit the water, they will need to bring more than just their fishing pole and tackle. A cell phone has now become a critical fishing tool.
Reel LiveWell is a mobile app from Champions Tour allowing users to upload and deliver fishing results instantaneously. The team has begun its third season in the wake of the pandemic, and as a result they have been participating in virtual tournaments via the app.
The team draws in around 50 students from third grade to 12th grade from Owatonna and the surrounding areas. It includes students who are just starting to hone their fishing skills as well as those who have excelled. About 10 to 12 teams compete per tournament. A team typically consists of two people and a boat captain.
“That's quite a spectrum of kids,” Owatonna Tackle Backers President Nick Lewis said.
Owatonna Tackle Backers is a nonprofit organization set up this year to help fund some of the team's expenses. The nonprofit helps pay for the various expenses including registration fees and paying boat captains.
“For us creating the Owatonna Tackle Backers is going to help kind of separate some of the finances with the school so that we will have a little more flexibility,” Lewis said.
According to Lewis the expenses can really add up, sometimes up to $500, to compete in a tournament.
Under normal circumstances the team usually participates in the B.A.S.S. (Bass Anglers Sportsman Society) and the RSATT (Rapala Student Angler Tournament Trial) tournaments. However, the B.A.S.S. was not feasible this year due to large crowds at the rules meeting, according to head coach Larry Kriesel.
They will continue to compete in the RSATT, which holds its rules meetings virtually. The tournament is a catch, photo and release tournament. To compete students take a photo of their fish using a timestamp mobile app. From there they can upload the photo and information to the Reel LiveWell app, then release the fish.
“I like that formula better, it's easier on the fish,” Kriesel said. He says that he would rather not kill the fish if they do not have to. He also notes that keeping a fish alive on a hot day is a challenge.
Students who do well in this tournament can go on to regionals and even the national championships. Four Owatonna teams have already made the top 10% and have qualified for the tournament of champions.
Another advantage of this technology is that people on shore will be able to know how students are doing out on the water right away. With the app you can see what and when the anglers are catching as well as how many.
“It's really slick and it's kind of cool to get updates and just be able to track kids,” Lewis said.
“You can be back here in Owatonna and see how your child or grandchild is doing,” Kriesel added.
Typically the practice season begins in February with indoor meetings and casting practice. It finishes with the high school tournament in September. But as the virus spread across the world and social distancing restrictions were set in place the team had to get more creative with their practices.
“We couldn't do a lot of practicing this year,” Kriesel said.
Anglers were encouraged to safely practice at a local river or lake in the meantime and virtual meetings through Zoom were held to explain how things were going to work. As restrictions have eased, the team has slowly been starting to practice together once again.
Following guidance from the school district, the team has begun to practice every other Wednesday. Coaches check temperatures and ask students standard COVID symptom questions as a precaution, according to Lewis and Kriesel.
The team will be participating in additional virtual tournaments that were designed as a result of COVID. The rules for these tournaments are more relaxed. Participants are allowed to fish wherever they want, however they want, in a boat, kayak or on shore and even with an adult.
“Those tournaments are a little bit different, but it's a way to get the kids out there and fishing,” Kriesel said. These tournaments are an opportunity for students to fine tune their fishing skills, while also competing for trophies and a chance to win gift certificates for fishing equipment. So far the Owatonna team has participated in three of these tournaments.
“It just gives them a little taste of tournament fishing and how competitive it can be,” Kriesel said.
Like any other sport, students practice a number of soft skills when they are out on the water. Teamwork is an important skill as some students are paired with other students they do not know that well. With the varying skill levels students have to learn how to work together, practice patience and understanding.
Students are also learning fishing techniques, how to approach a lake and information on invasive species. During the regular year they also practice their public speaking skills during weigh-ins where they share how they caught the fish.
Many of these learned skills can be applied to other areas of life.
“The goal of the fishing team or the Tackle Backers is we are trying to just provide safety, fun and education,” Lewis said.