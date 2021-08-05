A Texas man who reportedly mailed a package containing drugs to himself has been placed on probation.
Roberto Rocha, 35, was sentenced last month to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to third-degree drug possession, a felony, in July. Rocha was originally charged in April with first- and fifth-degree drug possession, but the first-degree charge was amended to third-degree and the fifth-degree charge was dismissed per the plea agreement.
According to the original criminal complaint, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit and Owatonna police executed a search warrant at an Owatonna residence after a package was flagged by a K-9 unit at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that was being mailed to an Owatonna address from Texas. The package contained 54.5 grams of cocaine and 139.3 grams of marijuana.
Agents conducted surveillance on the home and observed Rocha bring the box inside. Rocha was found in the home and taken into custody. The marijuana from the package was located on a bed and the cocaine was hidden under the mattress.
Agents were then advised that Rocha had a federal arrest warrant out of Texas from the same city the package originated from for a probation violation from a federal weapons conviction.
As a part of his probation, Rocha must maintain full-time employment, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and treatment, and is prohibited from using alcohol or mood-altering chemicals without a prescription. His sentencing was handed down by Judge Christa Daily.
In other court news:
Christopher Stephen Prince, 35, of Owatonna, was sentenced Thursday in three separate cases.
In the first case, Prince was sentenced to a year in prison for choking a victim and continually attacking her by pushing and kicking her. Prince was charged last August with felony terroristic threats and domestic assault by strangulation along with two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
After a one-day jury trial in April, Prince was found guilty of domestic assault by strangulation and the misdemeanor domestic assault by causing fear of bodily harm or death. He was acquitted of the other charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Prince repeatedly attacked a woman in her home last August, kicking her in the chest and choking her by putting her in a headlock. The victim told officers Prince removed her window air conditioning unit and climbed inside the house when she locked him out.
Prince was also sentenced Thursday to 90 days in the Steele County Detention Center but had 90 days credit for time already served. Prince pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor domestic assault in July. Per a plea agreement, two counts of first-degree burglary and one petty misdemeanor charge for drug possession were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Prince was charged last August after he allegedly kicked in the front door of his former residence to look for money. Prince pushed a victim while she was standing at the top of the stairs, but she was able to catch herself before falling.
Prince was also sentenced Thursday to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty in July to first-degree burglary in connection to a break-in and theft of a laptop. A felony charge of theft was dismissed per the plea agreement.
According to the criminal complaint, Prince allegedly reached through a broken window and removed a laptop from a bedroom on June 9. Prince reportedly told police a friend asked him to help steal from the house.
Judge Joseph Buetel handed down all three sentences.