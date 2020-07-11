Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR FREEBORN AND SOUTHERN STEELE COUNTIES... AT 442 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR ROSE CREEK, OR 9 MILES SOUTHEAST OF AUSTIN, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ALBERT LEA, BLOOMING PRAIRIE, CLARKS GROVE, ELLENDALE, ALDEN, GLENVILLE, GENEVA, LONDON, HOLLANDALE, HAYWARD, CONGER AND MYRTLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN THE TWIN CITIES. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...70MPH