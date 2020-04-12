Weather Alert

...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES THIS AFTERNOON... .A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM SPRINGFIELD THROUGH NEW ULM TO COTTAGE GROVE IN MINNESOTA, CONTINUING TO NEW RICHMOND AND RICE LAKE IN WISCONSIN. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR A SMALL SWATH OF COUNTIES JUST TO THE NORTH OF THAT LINE, INCLUDING THE TWIN CITIES METRO AREA. THERE WILL BE A PERSISTENT BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL TRANSLATING EAST AND NORTHEAST ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA, AND INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON. WITHIN THIS BAND, SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR WILL BE COMMON. SOME AREAS IN THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY COULD RECEIVE LOCALLY 6 INCHES BEFORE IT TAPERS OFF. IN THE WARNING AREA, 6 TO 9 INCHES WILL BE COMMON BEFORE THE SNOW TAPERS OFF THIS EVENING. LOCAL AMOUNTS OF AROUND 10 INCHES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE IN THE WARNING AREA. IN ADDITION, THIS WILL LIKELY BE A HEAVY, WET SNOW, SO SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR DUE TO THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND THE HEAVY WET SNOW. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DUE TO THE HEAVY, WET NATURE OF THE SNOW, TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&