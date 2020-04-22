In light of the CDC’s recommended COVID-19 safeguards prohibiting large meetings and encouraging social distancing, Federated Mutual Insurance Co. held its 116th Annual Meeting of Policyholders April 21 by telephone.
With only a handful of Federated Insurance Board of Directors members physically present and the remainder of the audience listening remotely, Chairman and CEO Jeff Fetters led the group through a condensed agenda composed of only necessary action items.
Fetters began by thanking the 38,000 plus policyholders who trust Federated Insurance to help protect their businesses.
“It is an honor to fulfill our promise to these remarkable organizations every day,” Fetters said. “Recent events have brought an even greater understanding of the important role our clients play in society. They are the backbone of our economy and it is a privilege to help them address risk management concerns and keep their employee safe.”
An emphasis on company culture, innovation, and charitable giving helped shape Federated’s past year.
"Our culture is one of integrity and high performance,” said Fetters. “We are proudly seeing this culture displayed as our employees are performing exceptionally well in the face of COVID-19. They have remained committed to our mission despite all the disruption. I have every confidence in them and in our organization’s ability to serve clients throughout this pandemic. Together, Federated, its clients and our nation will get through this.”
Year-end highlights include:
• Record-setting total assets, invested assets, policyholder surplus, new property and casualty sales, total property and casualty clients and premium, new and total life and disability income premium, and bonding premium.
• Consolidated assets reached $8.8 billion.
• Federated’s policyholder surplus, which directly reflects the Company’s ability to pay claims, grew to $3.82 billion.
• Federated was rated A+ (Superior) by insurance industry analyst A.M. Best® for the 22nd consecutive year.
• Federated donated $22 million to purchase land and help construct a new high school in its headquarter city of Owatonna, Minnesota.
• The Federated Challenge raised more than $3 million for Minnesota’s Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies as well as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
• Federated Insurance was named a Star Tribune 150 Top Workplace for the second consecutive year.
• Federated opened a new processing office in Mankato, Minnesota.
Meeting proceedings included Board of Directors term renewals for the following directors: Jeffrey E. Fetters, David M. Adcox, Sarah B. Person and James R. Giesler.