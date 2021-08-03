For the last five years, Infants Remembered In Silence Board members have collaborated with the Faribault Harley Owners Group to host an event that brings bikers together with grieving families.
The sixth annual Heaven's Angels Motorcycle Run takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, with registration and check in starting at 9 a.m. at Faribault Harley Davidson. The Band Eden Road will provide musical entertainment while the Heavy Metal Grill food truck will be cooking up some tacos and Philly cheesesteaks. The cost is $30 per motorcycle, and T-shirts will be available for purchase during the event.
While some will come for the silent auction, food, awards, bike show and music, others will come for the thrill of rumbling down southern Minnesota roadways in wave after wave of motorcycles.
Han Fuchs-Aldrich, IRIS board member, says this is one of her favorite events for several reasons: She loves motorcycles, Harley Davidsons specifically, and rides frequently. Fuchs-Aldrich also likes the fact that the event brings all sorts of people together, whether or not they've suffered the loss of an infant or child.
"It's a nice recreational activity and benefits a great organization," said Fuchs-Aldrich.
Fuchs-Aldrich, also an IRIS mother with 14 "angel babies," encourages everyone to support a great organization. After all, she says, everybody knows somebody affected by infant loss in one way or another.
According to the March of Dimes, 10 to 15% of pregnancies result in miscarriage. In 2018, over 21,000 infants died in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the leading causes were birth defects, low birthweight and preterm birth, maternal pregnancy complications, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and unintentional injuries.
While a large group of regular participants are from the local area, others come from farther away. IRIS is a Faribault-based group that assists families in Dodge, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Steele, Rice and Waseca counties with support, counseling and financial assistance when their infant child dies or is stillborn.
IRIS Executive Director Diana Kelley says that each year the number of Run participants has increased. She hopes that with this event taking place outside, this year will attract and even greater number of participants.
Though the Turkey Trot is IRIS' biggest fundraiser, Kelley speculates the Run comes in third. Tweaks are still being made while they figure out what works and how best to improve the fairly new fundraiser. She invites suggestions from the participants on how to improve the Run. One of the most recent recommendations was to publish a map of the route beforehand, so spectators know where to gather and watch the motorcycles go by.
While events like the Run raise money, they also bring awareness to the community about IRIS's services and programs. They're also an opportunity for those dealing with the loss of a child to be with others who've experienced something similar. The event's a motorcycle ride, but beyond that, people are willing to listen, share their experiences and point them to ways IRIS can assist.
"We'd like to have the community come out, enjoy the music, bid on silent auction items and enjoy themselves. The weather is going to be beautiful, so it's a perfect time to come out and see everything," said Kelley.