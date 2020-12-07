A panel of Mayo Clinic Health System experts hosted a virtual COVID-19 community forum on Monday to share community updates on vaccines and the health system’s local response to the pandemic.
“We are really excited now to begin to see some glimmers of hope that will allow us to begin to move towards more life as normal, I believe coming up in the very near future,” said Robert Albright Jr., the regional vice president of the Mayo Clinic’s southeast Minnesota region.
The COVID-19 rates continue to remain high across the state, although the numbers seem to be plateauing for the last several days, said Deepi Goyal, a physician and regional chair of practice for the region. He added that the full effect of Thanksgiving in the region won’t be seen in the case numbers until two to three weeks from now. Test positivity rate remains at 20%, which is high and ideally should be around 5%. Hospitalizations have remained stable in the region, Goyal said.
“We really have been prioritizing our hospital staffing and shifting our nurses and other staff to make sure that our more acutely ill patients have the staff and the providers to care for them when they need that care,” Goyal said, adding that they are maximizing their capacity.
He added that they have redeployed a lot of the regional staff to help support the other functions the system is doing. Elective surgeries in Red Wing and Austin have been paused so that they could supplement hospital staff. Goyal praised the system’s drive-thru testing sites that were developed early on in the pandemic, which have since moved indoors with appointment set ups.
He also praised the team’s ability to monitor the tests and communicate with the people who tested positive right away.
Goyal also discussed some of the new work that is being done around treatment for COVID-19. In Austin and Red Wing, treatments are helping patients return home from the hospital more quickly. Additionally Goyal discussed using monoclonal antibodies, which are laboratory proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight viruses. This treatment can be given to people who have not yet been exposed to COVID-19, which can decrease the severity of the illness. He said it is also effective to help early on in the disease as well. The supply of the monoclonal antibody is allocated by the state and Goyal said their goal is to use every dose that they receive, especially for patients who could use it the most.
Robert Jacobson, the medical director for the Population Health Science program at Mayo Clinic, took the time to talk to the community about the vaccine and bust some myths. Hesitancy is not something new when it comes to vaccines, Jacobson said. About one-third of people are hesitant about taking a vaccine, but the vast majority of them end up taking the vaccine after their questions are answered and they are provided with more information.
“A lot of patients are saying these (vaccines) happened so quickly. Did you skip over any of the steps? Are you sure that we’re going to be having vaccines that are effective, safe, needed and beat the alternative of masking and social distancing?” Jacobson said.
He assured the community that the process of developing and testing these vaccines were completed just like any other. He said the vaccines are safe and effective and will be available in a matter of weeks.
“While the vaccines are new, the disease is new, the process by which we will be approving and recommending these to use in you is the same that we have been using beforehand with the other vaccines,” Jacobson said.
He went on to dismiss common myths surrounding the vaccine and discussed the fact there are no known major side effects. That being said, the reactions that they are seeing are the reactions you might get occasionally with a vaccine, such as redness and swelling near the injection site and some systemic reactions, such as fatigue, muscle soreness and body aches. These are reactions that Mayo has accepted with the vaccine and Jacobson said that none of those symptoms turned into chronic conditions.
Vaccines will first be distributed in a strategic and careful fashion, said Melanie Swift, an occupational medicine physician and internist at the Mayo Clinic. Unlike standard vaccinations, such as for chicken pox or tetanus, this vaccine won’t be available at the primary care office in a first-come, first-serve basis.
“The intent is to vaccinate everyone and there will be enough vaccines for everyone in the United States who wants it before the year is out (in 2021),” Swift said. However, there will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone on day one.
The vaccine will first be distributed to health care workers. They were chosen because they are on the front lines of the pandemic and they have a higher rate of vaccine uptake which means they could set a good example for others to also take the vaccine, Swift said. There are 21 million health care personnel in the United States, including doctors, nurses, and the people who clean the rooms and deliver the food, Swift said.
Another group of people expecting to receive the vaccine in the first round of distribution include people who live in long-term care facilities. Residents of long-term care facilities account for just 6% of COVID-19 cases, but make up 40% of the deaths, Swift said. The intent is to get everyone vaccinated at some point in the coming phases, with an emphasis on people who are at high risk with other health conditions and people who work in essential roles.
Albright said there aren’t any plans to shut down their clinics in southeastern Minnesota to meet nursing needs of hospitals. They are trying to allocate their resources as best they can. However, they are slowing down elective surgeries, especially surgeries that require an overnight stay in a bed. He said they have also limited other surgeries that don’t require an overnight stay.
“We are still trying everything we can to keep the community’s needs met,” Albright said.
Additionally there is a push to reach out to patients virtually via phone and video visits at home. This will be focus as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.
The health system plans to host more community forums in the future.