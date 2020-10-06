When people receive a diagnosis for diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or multiple sclerosis, they can feel fear and loneliness. But for the last year and half, a local businesswoman has been providing a ring for those looking to square up and battle their degenerative brain conditions together.
“There are not many long-term options specifically tailored to support those diagnosed with Parkinson’s and other similar diseases,” said Reagen West, owner and instructor at Owatonna Fitness. “Helping them fight a disease, gain a community of support, keep them active and strong is a whole additional dimension to just a physical fitness perspective.”
Since April 2019, West has been providing a class specifically designed to help combat the symptoms that come with Parkinson’s to the point where participants can either plateau or see improvement. Punch Boxing for Parkinson’s, a 90-minute circuit training boxing program, provides the rhythmic movements key to muscle memory and the return of plasticity – the central nervous system’s ability to adapt to its environment – crucial to delaying the progression of neuromuscular diseases like Parkinson’s.
Due to the success West has seen in her participants, she is opening the program and transforming it into “Punch Aging” to help increase balance, movement and coordination for all neurodegenerative diseases.
“Research indicates that neurodegenerative diseases all benefit from boxing,” West said, adding that physical therapists will assist in her upcoming classes. “The skills, coordination and brain function required for boxing help build neural pathways, which combats the symptoms of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, MS, stroke victims and more. It is truly a class physically for one’s body and brain.”
Excited for the next phase of the program, West said there is one element that she hopes to provide more than anything else – hope.
“In all classes that I teach, the members come first and every class is tailored to their benefit,” West said. “For this particular group, I want to give them hope where there are few options. As more and more research comes out, it is great to be able to give them a way to fight – or literally punch – back at these diseases.”
The class has transformed into a devoted membership of those diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their spouses or caregivers like Iris Johnson and her husband, Dave.
“I thought Dave had [Parkinson’s] for a few years before I could get him to address it, but about three years or so the doctor told him he needed to get it checked out and he was officially diagnosed,” Johnson said. “It’s a progressive disease, but I think without the class he would have deteriorated much faster than he has.”
Johnson signed her husband up for West’s class when it was first offered to the community and joked that she decided it was “best we go together” in order to keep him motivated. It turned out, the program provided just as much help for her as it did for him.
“It’s uplifting to be with these people,” Johnson said, noting that having an opportunity to discuss how things are going with the other participants has allowed the couple not to feel alone in their fight. “I feel very lucky to have Reagan, too. She knows all of us very well, she knows our limitations and reminds us not to do things that could hurt us.”
West said the class has provided a new type of support group for her participants, something that she feels honor to play a role in.
“It is a wonderful community where everyone supports each other. We keep tabs on everyone and always check in on each other, too,” West said. “It is definitely more than just a class.”
Aside from the community support, Johnson said she found benefits to the boxing program that aided her own physical condition of having balance issues.
“This class does a lot of the same things I needed to do for that, so even for us that don’t have Parkinson’s, it’s been just as good and helpful," she said.