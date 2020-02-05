OWATONNA — As the bell rang at Owatonna Middle School and students began streaming through the hallways to their next class, sixth-grader Ayaka Yanagita sat with her mother and sister in the library, going over her latest research into hydroponic lettuce growth.
Having traveled all the way from Japan to present her findings, Yanagita is the first in what educators from both countries hope will become an expanded exchange program between Owatonna and the city of Shizuoka, located near the base of Mt. Fuji.
During her visit to the middle school Wednesday morning, Yanagita was also accompanied by Prof. Yoshisuke Kumano with Shizuoka University, Prof. Gillian Roehrig with the University of Minnesota and Owatonna Public Schools STEM Coordinator Tom Meagher — all of whom had played a role in helping make the trip happen.
STEM, an acronym for “science, technology, engineering and math,” is an interdisciplinary learning approach that Roehrig noted grew in part out of changes to state and national science standards. In Minnesota, these incorporated engineering for the first time in 2009.
“That’s when the question started to become, ‘How do we integrate this and do it in a real-world, authentic way, instead of having an extra engineering class? How do we bring it all together?’” she explained.
In addition to teaching, Roehrig also helps run the University of Minnesota’s STEM Education Center, which researches learning, cognition and STEM integration, and provides instructor development and evaluation. To this end, she had worked with Meagher a fair amount in the past hosting trainings for local teachers, as well as advising the coordinator when he was a doctoral candidate.
Sharing strategies in STEM
In helping bring Yanagita to town, Roehrig also relied on her longstanding relationship with Kumano.
“He and I go back and forth. I visit Shizuoka sometimes, and Tom has done that as well. We work with them on some of their STEM programs,” she explained. “Then Prof. Kumano brings some of his colleagues, teachers and principals out to learn more about STEM from the U.S., as well.”
When Kumano first contacted her asking for recommendations on districts to visit, she said Owatonna immediately came to mind.
“The first thing I had to think about was what STEM schools were excellent and Owatonna’s always on the top of that list,” said Roehrig.
In addition to teaching at the university and studying K-12 STEM education, Kumano also helps run the Shizuoka STEM Academy — a weekend school where fellow professors help students in fifth- through ninth-grade with research projects.
After years of visits to Shizuoka and Owatonna by educators, Kumano said he was able to get a grant from the Japanese government to bring one of these students over this time around. He said he chose Yanagita for the exchange because she’s one of the top researchers at the 100-person academy.
“She’s quite young, but her quality of research is high. She’s won several prizes,” he noted.
With the help of a translator, Yanagita explained that she had placed sixth overall in a nationwide scientific inquiry competition. Her current research was done over her month-long summer break in Shizuoka, and explored what effects differently-colored LED lights have on growing lettuce, as well as other vegetables and fruits.
Learning how light impacts lettuce
Having discovered in a previous experiment that growth was highest with red, blue and violet lights, Yanagita narrowed it down to these three colors and compared the lettuce outputs in terms of sweetness, bitterness, pungency and fragrance.
Sharing her findings with students in Don Hettinga’s “Living Green” class, she noted that the violet LED light seemed to perform the best overall.
“Those stems got more bitterness, the size of the leaves was bigger, the color of the leaves was darker, [they had] a stronger taste and were physically stronger,” she explained.
Although interpreter Saori Brown was on-hand, Yanagita gave much of her presentation in English. Back home in Japan, she explained that she had worked with university professors to help translate her findings in preparation for the trip.
After sharing her conclusions, Owatonna students had the ability to ask questions, which Yanagita fielded with the help of Brown, as mother Hiroyo and older sister Yukika looked on. Audience members were curious about the impact of the findings, and Meagher shared that similar research could affect how local farming operations like Bushel Boy and Revol do business.
Yanagita also noted that the hydroponic cultivation — meaning the plants were grown in water — coupled with the right LED light could help make food easier to grow in tight or under-resourced spaces.
At the end of the visit, the class learned how to say a few words of Japanese and thanked Yanagita for her presentation. After another talk with the sixth-graders and a tour of the middle school, she and her family were then able to stop by Revol in the afternoon for a viewing of the greenhouse.
‘Exciting things will be coming’
Although Yanagita will only be in Minnesota for a week, Kumano noted that more than 30 high school students from Shizuoka will be back next March to present their own unique research.
Having founded the STEM Academy six years ago with funding from the government, the professor added that he’s hoping the educational framework will continue to grow around Japan. He also noted that Yanagita’s visit to Owatonna will likely set an example for other academies around the country.
“We have 22 institutions that are doing similar projects,” he said. “We are the only one that has brought students to another country. They will copy our methodology next year, I’m sure.”
For local students participating in STEM research, Roehrig added that she and Meagher are also working on finding funding to bring a group to Japan for an international student conference happening in 2021 — an opportunity that has already piqued the interest of the “Living Green” class. When mentioned on Wednesday, a number of students’ hands shot up to volunteer.
Speaking of the growing partnership, Kumano said, “More exciting things will be coming.”