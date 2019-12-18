OWATONNA — With an entire courtroom watching, a young red-headed boy beamed from ear to ear as he looked at the man sitting next to him.
“I love you, Dad,” he said before being engulfed into a hug.
Over the last 2½ years, the little boy became well known among the participants of the Steele Waseca Drug court as the son of Cody Skow. On Wednesday afternoon, the father-son duo celebrated with family and friends as Skow became the 51st graduate of the program with 345 days sober.
“I wouldn’t have made it without him,” an emotional Skow said about his son as he accepted his graduation plaque from Judge Joseph Bueltel. “Thank you to all of you [with drug court]. I truly don’t think I’d be alive without this.”
When Skow first entered the drug court program in June 2017, he was facing two separate criminal charges for a felony level DWI probation violation and a felony level drug charge that carried a total of a possible 42 months of incarceration. During his time in the program, Skow took more than 248 drug tests and put tremendous focus on taking care of his mental health.
“When people go on to make changes in their life, they look at it as turning away from the experiences and things they wanted to change that were not helpful for them,” said Dave Wright, the mental health professional on the drug court team during Skow’s graduation ceremony. “What we didn’t anticipate were the number of challenges that you had along the way in addition [to addiction] which we could arguably say are probably parallel or exceeds some of the things that some of the other folks have had to face.”
Wright added that despite the many obstacles placed in Skow’s way between physical injuries and mental health, he was proud to see Skow push through and continue moving forward to better the life of him and his son.
“I don’t think you ever believed this day has come, but this day is here,” Wright stated. “Today is your day.”
Other members of the drug court program stated that Skow’s positive attitude was a breath a fresh air as he journeyed through the program. Drug court coordinator Nicole Grams said that she often hears from members of the recovery community how impactful Skow’s positive spirit and comments have been on others and she challenged him to continue doing that as he moves forward in life.
As Skow’s son is clearly the priority in his life, those who spoke during the graduation emphasized how much of a benefit his sobriety will be for them both. Skow’s sisters stated that completing this program will ensure that he will be around for his son and his nieces and nephews, while his former defense attorney added that there is no job more important than being a parent.
“The best end result of your recovery is sitting right next to you,” Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh said to Skow. “He will benefit the most.”
Judge Buetel noted that he felt honored to have the opportunity to talk about Skow in front of his peers being that Skow proved that there was no obstacle not worth overcoming on his journey to sobriety.
“I’ve seen what so many people have seen,” Bueltel said as he talked about watching Skow change throughout the years. “The amount of growth you’ve shown really is encouraging. You’ve reached a point in your journey where you’re hitting on all cylinders, and you’ve had a lot of struggles beyond the addiction. It’s been a battle.”
“I’m proud of you,” the judge continued. “Keep moving forward.”
“Today is a great day,” Skow said as he held back tears.
The Steele Waseca Drug Court is a voluntary program created by the District Court that allows eligible defendants to reduce their prison or jail sentence in exchange for completing substance abuse treatment and other conditions. The program uses a team approach to deliver evidence-based practices including rigorous treatment, intensive supervision, random and frequent drug and alcohol testing, frequent court appearances, licensed mental health service providers, and educational programming to participants. The DWI track also allows those charged with felony or gross misdemeanor DWI that have been identified as high risk to be referred to the alternative court program. There are currently 50 people enrolled in the program.