In a few short months, the warmer weather will be welcomed by the iconic thwack of a ball hitting bat.
Baseball and softball season is rapidly approaching, and lovers of America’s favorite pastime know Owatonna is the place to be for all things home run, double play and no hitter.
Whether or not that will continue to be the case, however, is uncertain, as community youth sports associations are unsure of how they will be able to continue to host regional tournaments following the release of a new fee schedule sent out last week by Owatonna Parks and Recreation.
“Last November, we caught wind of the idea that the fees would be going up,” said Sarah Escamilla, president of the Owatonna Huskies Bullpen Club, the community baseball association that provides summer ball opportunities for kids in grades 2-12. “We are a nonprofit group; 100% of the money we make goes right back into the community; and we feel very strongly that keeping our registration fees low will help children learn, not only about the sport, but about teamwork and respect.”
According to Parks and Rec Director Jenna Tuma, over the last several years, there has been no set fee in place for youth sports associations to pay a fee to use the ballfields found in city parks to host tournaments. City Administrator Kris Busse confirmed that tournament fees have been “inconsistent” in the city, dating back to different leadership in various departments.
“The fees for city services provided by the Parks and Recreation Department were handled inconsistently in the past,” Busse said. “As part of an operational review, the department was tasked with developing a clear, consistent and transparent fee structure.”
During an Owatonna City Council meeting last month, Tuma presented the 2022 Parks and Recreation fees, which included the cost recovery model as a concept to administer operations and provide Parks and Rec “building blocks, creating the foundation and framework to make decisions and work plans.”
In the new fee structure, tournament rental will be per day, per field. The base rate for the premier fields — Dartts, Jaycee, Morehouse parks, Fairgrounds Fields, and the new Miracle Field at Manthey Park — starts with a base rate of $110. Teen programs would have a base rate at $60.50, and youth programs ages 12 and under would start at $49.50 — a 55% discount. Use of the concession stands could be available to tournament organizers for an additional $30 per day.
“We now have to pay to use the very building we built,” Escamilla said, stating the Bullpen Club directly helped pay for the concession stand built at Manthey Park.
The fees are also prorated for 2022, with Tuma stating they are asking for only one-third of what the final fees are in the first season.
Seth Madole, board member of the Owatonna Youth Fastpitch Softball Association, said he feels there has been a concentrated effort for a couple of years to increase tournament fees in Owatonna, whether it be for Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic or those organized by volunteer-based youth associations. Because Madole’s group also prioritizes keeping registration fees low, he too is concerned about what the rise in tournament fees will mean.
“The associations want to partner with the city, which we have been doing for years,” Madole said, noting the $300,000 worth of park improvements funded by the Bullpen Club. “It feels like that partnership is being dismissed.”
Impact on players
One of the main reasons Madole and Escamilla said local youth sports associations prioritize keeping fees low is to allow all kids within the community the same chance to play ball — regardless of their socioeconomic status. Tate Cummins, a longtime board member of the Bullpen Club and an influential leader of all things baseball in Owatonna, laid it out simple: low fees equals high participation.
“It’s a national problem, where youth athletics get more specialized and drive up fees to play — you have to pay to play,” Cummins said. “As local organizations, we try to keep those fees low and our participation high by keeping more families engaged. We just want our youth to have that opportunity to compete and play.”
According to Tuma’s understanding, the youth associations hold various fundraisers throughout the year, including hosting four to five tournaments a year that can include eight to 10 teams. While she understands there is a lot of giving back done by these associations to the Parks and Rec Department, it is up to them to problem solve how to manage their fees with the new tournament costs.
“It gets hard, but we have very affordable amenities and services that do come with direct expenses for us to maintain,” Tuma said, adding that one tournament can cost the city $2,500 to staff. “Should taxpayer dollars be utilized solely for these groups?”
Over the last two years, however, Cummins said he has seen how inflation has impacted the cost of playing baseball and softball. Umpire fees have increased, the cost of balls have nearly doubled, and inflated prices can be seen with every piece of a player’s uniform and equipment. Every dollar and cent is being closely watched, which in turn could limit the amount of competition these associations can provide for the players.
In order to keep up with these costs, registration fees will already have to increase. The question now is how to accommodate additional costs from the city.
“We are at risk of losing families,” Cummins said, adding that he knows plenty of families who have to pick and choose what sports their children can participate in, based on costs. “The last thing we want is for families at any level to feel they cannot provide the opportunity for their son or daughter to participate, due to costs. Even for people who can afford it, it does get to a point where they have to decide where they are going to spend their money. This is going to make people make decisions like that.”
Working together?
While both the youth associations and city staff agree that they do not want to see a negative impact on youth athletes, it appears there has been a disconnect on how they can best work together. Madole and Escamilla say their attempts to speak with the Parks Board and City Council have gone unanswered or dismissed, while Tuma said her Department wants nothing more than to work with these organizations to determine the best possible path for the community.
“We started at the Parks Board and invited the associations to come and have their voices heard,” Tuma said. “We want them to be part of the solution.”
Madole disagrees, stating there has been a lack of solution-oriented thinking between both parties.
“We understand the piece that inflation is happening, and we want to keep our parks beautiful and something worth bragging about, but the lack of brainstorming and the lack of looking for opportunities is what I do not understand,” Madole said. “All options should be exhausted; we should be called and see how our associations can partner with the city. Let us bid out the tournaments and work them ourselves … There are more creative solutions out there to address an issue that is already challenging in so many ways.”
Though Tuma is hopeful for further conversations and new partnerships with the associations in town, the cost recovery model will move forward as is, with the support of the elected city officials.
“The cost recovery model was used as a foundation for developing fees,” Busse said. “It weighs individual and specific group’s benefits versus the overall community benefits and provides for discounts for all youth programming. This new model is supported and approved by the City Council and myself.”