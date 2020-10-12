It was a not-so-typical fall weekend with bright sunshine and beautiful weather, perfect for the Owatonna Public Library to present its first ever StoryWalk Project event.
Created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, the StoryWalk project is an innovative way for families to enjoy reading and being outdoors at the same time by scattering pages from a children’s book along a path or trail. In Owatonna on Saturday, the library set up a StoryWalk alongside the path at Lake Kohlmier to present “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff. The program had activities coordinating with each page along the walk, and was set up again on Sunday in Blooming Prairie.
“This is something libraries have been doing for a while that we discussed back in the beginning of planning for our summer reading program – which starts in February,” said Library Director Mark Blando. “When COVID hit everything kind of went sideways, but we revisited the idea a couple months ago to see if there was a way we could make it work and see it in person.”
Blando said the event was a hit at both locations, seeing a range from infants to brand new readers to preteens and everything in between come out and enjoy the experience. After a great reception from the participants, Blando said the StoryWalk is definitely something that could be returning to the library programs.
“We already have a couple ideas in the fire,” Blando said. “Our librarian hearts swelled those days, everything really came together well.”
The Blooming Prairie Branch Library is a branch of the Owatonna Public Library, which is a member of the SELCO Regional Library System.
