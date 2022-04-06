Emotions ran high in Judge Regina M. Chu's courtroom Monday, as family members of both the young man about to go to prison and of his victim he fatally shot 18 months prior told the court what their lives have been like since that infamous night in Minneapolis.
Travis Patrick Wade Leonard, 25, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court to five years in prison after being convicted of first-degree manslaughter.
Leonard was first charged in September 2020 after he shot and killed 23-year-old Dylan Lattery, of Owatonna, on Sept. 24, 2020, in Leonard’s Minneapolis home. Investigation revealed Lattery had broken into Leonard’s home with a “tomahawk-style axe” and attempted to rob Leonard of cash. A scuffle between the two men occurred, and Leonard eventually shot and killed Lattery.
The medical examiner revealed Lattery sustained two gunshot wounds: one in the back, which transected his spinal cord and rendered him paralyzed, and one in the back of the head.
Leonard’s wife and 19-day-old daughter were home during the incident.
Prior to Chu handing down Leonard's sentencing, which ended up being a downward departure from the typical 74 to 103 months in prison for similar crimes due to mitigating circumstances, members of both Leonard's and Lattery's family were present — both in-person and via Zoom — to provide victim impact statements to the court.
Leonard's family
Leonard's wife, Caitlynn Stone, said she has been permanently traumatized from seeing Lattery hold a hatchet and threatening them in their bedroom.
"Obviously we pray for this family, but this man had a decision to make not to walk into our house and raise a hatched above a 3-week-old baby," Stone said through tears. "How can anybody think clearly after so much trauma and shock?"
Stone said she understood a life had been taken, but she asked the court not to take Leonard away from their daughter.
Leonard's stepfather, Sven Ukatz, also provided a statement to the court via Zoom. While crying, Ukatz said people are hurting on both sides and that the decisions made that night have hurt two families forever.
"Lives have been shattered," Ukatz said. "We all wish that night could have been taken back, that Dylan doesn't enter that house and that Travis doesn't make the decision that he made. I know nothing will ever change what has happened, but I do hope that both families can start healing and Travis will have a future with his little girl. I know all he wanted to do was protect them."
Lattery's family
Also joining the court via Zoom was Kelsey Lattery, Lattery's older sister. Kelsey said she has spent thousands of dollars on therapy since the death of her brother and that her view of society and the justice system has been permanently damaged.
"Dylan was my best friend, my brother, my fellow big thinker with the desire to do good things in this world," Kelsey said. "This has been the hardest year of my life. He was my little brother — he was everything to me — and a big sister is not supposed to outlive her little brother because of someone else's decision."
Present in the courtroom were Lattery's parents — Lynn Lattery, of Owatonna, and Eric Lattery of Naples, Florida. Lynn used her time speaking to the court to address her son.
"My dearest Dylan, I miss you every day and mourn the tomorrow's we will never share," Lynn read as she worked hard to keep herself composed. Through her grief, Lynn described all the things she will miss from her son's life that he never had the chance to see through — traveling to Norway, becoming a husband, becoming a father — but she also described the moments they shared together that she continues to mourn every day.
"I was your person, the person you always wanted to talk to and wanted to be with. We had a special relationship and it was a connection I treasured," Lynn said. "I mourn the tomorrow and what our lives would have been like together … I miss you every day. I love you, my boy, and I wish you were beside me."
Perhaps the largest emotional response came from Eric, who had to take a moment to collect himself and catch his breath before beginning his statement. Encouraged by Chu, Eric explained this was the first time he has shed tears in over a year.
"You have asked me to put into words what the last year and a half has been like for me. That is almost an impossible task — I have been full of hatred and rage, that is what keeps me going," Eric said. "All sense of humanity has left me and I feel dead inside. My emotions have been ripped from me. I feel numb and indifferent to the world."
Eric went on to describe the type of person his son was and how he had big ideas, dreams and plans for his future.
"The world will never see in its entirety the benefit of what Dylan would have brought," Eric said. "I cannot do justice by Dylan in just this short statement, but I am asking, begging, demanding justice for him. He did not deserve to be executed in that house."
Statements from the judge
Before sentencing Leonard to five years in prison — of which he must serve a minimum of 40 months before being eligible for parole — Judge Chu addressed the raw emotions in the courtroom.
"This has had such a tragic impact on two good families and I am hoping, as time goes on, there will b e some healing," Chu said. "To Mr. and Mrs. Lattery, I am so sorry for your loss and cannot begin to understand the grief you feel. Mr. Leonard, as a parent I can see you are remorseful and you wish you had taken different action, but you can't take it back, you killed a man."
Leonard is currently in custody with the Department of Corrections, but has yet to be transferred to a state prison. His anticipated release date is June 30, 2025.